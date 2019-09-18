Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 ISRO's message ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO's message after it lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Lander Vikram lost communication with ground stations early on September 7 during its final descent.
'Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!' ISRO said in a tweet. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday thanked Indians in the country and abroad for the support it received after the space agency lost contact with the lander of the second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, minutes before touchdown on the lunar surface on September 7.

"Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!" ISRO said in a tweet.

 

The space agency had received support from the entire nation despite it losing communication with the lander ahead of the touchdown, with people from all walks of life praising ISRO and its scientists for the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had flown to Bengaluru to watch the planned touchdown of Vikram, had urged ISRO scientists to not get dejected and disheartened and said the country was proud of them.

"I see disappointment on your faces. No need to get dejected. We have learnt a lot," Modi had said.

"These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme."

Lander Vikram, with rover Pragyan housed inside it, lost communication with ground stations early on September 7 during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, minutes before the planned touch-down on the Moon.

Efforts to reestablish the link have been on since.

On September 8, ISRO said the lander was spotted on the lunar surface by the camera on-board the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. Vikram had made a hard-landing. The lander, designed to execute a soft-landing, and rover have a mission life of one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 earth days.

The space agency after losing contact with the lander had said till date, 90% to 95% of the Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to Lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander. It had also noted that the precise launch and mission management has ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter.

 

...
Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
 

Apple is investing whopping USD 250 million in Corning

Corning and Apple's partnership go back to the first iPhone.
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Power to the user: Now you can schedule your Instagram, IGTV posts

Publishers and creators will be able to schedule their Instagram Feed and IGTV content for up to six months.
