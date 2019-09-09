Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Chandrayaan-2: Vikra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2: Vikram lander located, hit lunar surface

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:10 am IST
It might have been hard-landing for module: Isro.
The Vikram lander, when stopped responding to signals just 2.1 km from the target on Saturday, was spotted by the Chadrayaan-2 orbiter which is in good health and functioning normally.
 The Vikram lander, when stopped responding to signals just 2.1 km from the target on Saturday, was spotted by the Chadrayaan-2 orbiter which is in good health and functioning normally.

Nellore: India had bittersweet news on Sunday, when Isro chairman Dr K. Sivan said the lander had been spotted but it must have been a hard landing that rendered it silent.

The Vikram lander, when stopped responding to signals just 2.1 km from the target on Saturday, was spotted by the Chadrayaan-2 orbiter which is in good health and functioning normally. Isro has not yet put out the picture of the lander nor has given an update on its status.

 

“We have found the location of the Vikram lander on lunar surface and (the) orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon,” the Isro chief told the news agency ANI.

“We have spotted the lander on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing,” Dr Sivan said.

Dr Sivan was quoted on PTI saying the scientists do not know if any damage had been caused to the lander. Other scientists not ruled out the possibility. They said they would have to analyse the data to find out the status of the lander, and the reason for it going off course so close to home.

Scientists have not ruled out the possibility of an anomaly with respect to velocity while landing and the lander not landing on its four legs.

Dr Sivan had said on Saturday that the space agency would try to reestablish links with the lander for 14 days, which is the lifetime of the mission. He said that the effort would continue after it was spotted on the lunar surface by Chandra-yaan-2’s on-board cameras.

According to Isro, 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives can be accomplished with the orbiter.

Speaking to Doordar-shan on Saturday, Dr Sivan had blamed faulty execution of the last stage of the operation for the loss of communication. “The last part of the operation was not executed in the right manner. It was in that phase that we lost link with the lander, and could not establish contact subsequently,” he said.

Former Isro chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar noted that there are hundreds and thousands of variations that were possible for the soft-landing mission. “We appreciate that the country and people were able to actually take note of this and continue to give their support. So, its very positive. We are grateful to the entire country,” he said.

...
Tags: k. sivan, chadrayaan-2, vikram lander
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

People from a nomadic tribe involved in agriculture migrating from Koppal in view of floods. (Photo: KPN)

Villagers flee as Maharashtra flood waters enter Belagavi again

Laxman Savadi Deputy Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa successor? Not at all: Laxman Savadi

Fencing before old bus stand which has been shifted to a temporary bus stand at Thanjavur. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Traders protest shifting bus stands for smart city scheme

CM B.S. Yediyurappa with DyCM Dr. Ashwathnarayana, ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R. Ashok, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna, MP P.C. Mohan and others during CM's city rounds, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Lakes, Metro, infra: B S Yediyurappa doles it out big for city



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Godavari near 3rd danger level

People cross a road inundated in Godavari flood water at VR Puram in East Godavari district on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Realtor told to refund Rs 14 lakh to customer

The complainant, Ms B.J. Shobha, 52, a railway employee, stated that she was persuaded by builder G. Naveen Kumar to sell her property and use the money to purchase a flat in an apartment complex that he was building at Mylargadda, Secunderabad. (Representional Image)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Pak knocked on several doors, but entire world stood with India on Kashmir: Javadekar

Javadekar hailed the decision on Kashmir as the biggest decision taken by the Modi government in the 100 days and added that it was proving out to be a wise decision as the situation was slowly getting normal. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Supriya Sule joins protesters against felling of trees in Aarey

Sule said that she will meet the Chief Minister and ask him to listen to the protesters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham