Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 'Let me meet ot ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Let me meet other victims' family,' says Priyanka after meeting 2 relatives

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case were allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi at Chunar Guest House.
On Saturday, two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case were allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi at Chunar Guest House. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 On Saturday, two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case were allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi at Chunar Guest House. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Mirzapur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case at Chunar Guest House.

Requesting to meet other victims’ families, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. Even I am not being allowed to meet them.”

 

“God knows why what is their (administration’s) mentality”, she said as she asked the media to create some pressure on the administration so that they let the families meet her.

Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari on Saturday met Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people.

Commenting on the ongoing scuffle between Priyanka Gandhi and the Yogi Adityanath led-government, Pramod Tiwari said, "This government doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. It's unconstitutional and undemocratic. It seems as if Uttar Pradesh government has implemented undeclared emergency to hid its sins and short comings."

In a series of late-night tweets, Priyanka stated that Braj Bhushan, Varanasi Additional Director General of Police, along with other senior government officials, came to meet her at around 12 am at Chunar Fort, where she was taken after she was stopped earlier on Friday.

Read | Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

A team of the Trinamool Congress was stopped at the Varanasi airport on Saturday morning, who was on their way to meet the victims of Sonbhadra firing.

Derek O'Brien said the police officers, while stopping them at the airport, said they were "doing as told from topmost".

Also Read | TMC delegation on way to meeting Sonbhadra victims' families detained

Gandhi spent Friday night at the Chunar guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur after she was stopped from meeting the families affected by the Sonbhadra shootout.

...
Tags: sonbhadra case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur-cum-Vindhyachal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Reacting to the notice sent by Speaker, Sirsa said that such notices can't stop him from raising voice against corrupt practices by the AAP leadership. (Photo: ANI)

After legal notice, SAD's Sirsa reiterates allegations against Delhi speaker

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Sonbhadra district and said it was an attempt to hide its failures in providing safety and security to the people. (Photo: File)

Mayawati directs BSP Assembly members to provide aid to victims of Sonbhadra firing

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan said on Saturday that Muslims in the country are being punished for their decision to not go migrate to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)

Nehru, Sardar Patel, Bapu appealed Muslims to not migrate to Pak: Azam Khan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Will the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift look like this in India?

Interiors to largely remain unchanged save for a few features addition.
 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)

TMC delegation on way to meeting Sonbhadra victims' families detained

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.(

7 fishermen missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala; shutters of Idukki dam opened

Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)

4 earthquakes hit Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham