'Let me meet other victims' family,' says Priyanka after meeting 2 relatives

On Saturday, two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case were allowed to meet Priyanka Gandhi at Chunar Guest House. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Mirzapur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met two family members of the victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case at Chunar Guest House.

Requesting to meet other victims’ families, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. Even I am not being allowed to meet them.”

“God knows why what is their (administration’s) mentality”, she said as she asked the media to create some pressure on the administration so that they let the families meet her.

Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari on Saturday met Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people.

Commenting on the ongoing scuffle between Priyanka Gandhi and the Yogi Adityanath led-government, Pramod Tiwari said, "This government doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. It's unconstitutional and undemocratic. It seems as if Uttar Pradesh government has implemented undeclared emergency to hid its sins and short comings."

In a series of late-night tweets, Priyanka stated that Braj Bhushan, Varanasi Additional Director General of Police, along with other senior government officials, came to meet her at around 12 am at Chunar Fort, where she was taken after she was stopped earlier on Friday.

A team of the Trinamool Congress was stopped at the Varanasi airport on Saturday morning, who was on their way to meet the victims of Sonbhadra firing.

Derek O'Brien said the police officers, while stopping them at the airport, said they were "doing as told from topmost".

Gandhi spent Friday night at the Chunar guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur after she was stopped from meeting the families affected by the Sonbhadra shootout.