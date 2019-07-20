Cricket World Cup 2019

Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 9:34 am IST
The Congress party workers, who were with her at the Chunar Fort, alleged that the district administration was doing this to force her to leave the place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI)
Mirzapur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday spent the night at a guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. Earlier on Friday, she was stopped when she was on her way to meet the families affected by the Sonbhadra shootout.

However, the talks between Priyanka and the government officials failed after she told them that she “wouldn’t leave without meeting” the families.  

 

In a series of late-night tweets, Priyanka stated that Braj Bhushan, Varanasi Additional Director General of Police, along with other senior government officials, came to meet her at around 12 am at Chunar Fort, where she was taken after she was stopped earlier on Friday.

In one of her tweets, Priyanka said: “UP Government sent Varanasi ADG Brish Bhushan, Varanasi Commissioner Deepak Agrawal , DIG Mirzapur to tell me that I should leave without meeting the affected families. They are sitting here since the last one hour. They have not explained why they have taken me in custody, they have also not handed me any papers.”

She added that according to her lawyers, the arrest was illegal in all ways. “They have passed on the government's message to me that I can't meet the affected families," Priyanka added.

"I told them clearly that I did not come here to break any laws but came only to meet the affected families. I have told them I won't go without meeting the affected families," she said in another tweet.

She also tweeted a video of the senior police officers and top government officials leaving the fort at around 1:15 am after meeting her.

The Congress party workers, who were with her at the Chunar Fort, alleged that the district administration was doing this to force her to leave the place, news agency ANI reported.

Congress workers were also heard shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier this week, 10 people were killed and over 24 injured in a village in Sonbhadra when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of tribal farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations.

