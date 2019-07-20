Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 TMC delegation on wa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TMC delegation on way to meet Sonbhadra victims' families detained

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Derek O'Brien said the police officers, while stopping them at the airport, said they were 'doing as told from topmost'.
A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.(
 A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.("Doing as told from topmost"). '(Photo: Screengrab)

Varanasi: A team of the Trinamool Congress was stopped at the Varanasi airport on Saturday morning, who was on their way to meet the victims of Sonbhadra firing.

Derek O'Brien said the police officers, while stopping them at the airport, said they were "doing as told from topmost".

 

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.("Doing as told from topmost"). We have told them that we will cooperate, wish to meet injured & then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet & give confidence to grieving families - Derek (sic).”

The alleged detention of the Trinamool leaders came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on her way to a village in Sonbhadra to meet the affected families. She spent the night at a guest house in Mirzapur.

Read | Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

Earlier this week, 10 people were killed and over 24 injured in a village in Sonbhadra when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of tribal farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations.

...
Tags: tmc, congress, sonbhadra, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)

7 fishermen goes missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

4 earthquakes hit Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Will the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift look like this in India?

Interiors to largely remain unchanged save for a few features addition.
 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
 

'#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

He was sent to seven-day judicial custody on July 17 after being arrested on charges of terror financing by Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

Mandana Karimi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 fishermen goes missing as heavy rains lashes Kerala

Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. (Representative Image)

4 earthquakes hit Arunanchal Pradesh in 24 hours, highest of 5.5 magnitude

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. However, no casualties have been reported so far. (Representational Image)

9 students killed as car crashes into truck on highway near Pune

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Cong says 'jungle raj' in UP, claims no water, electricity supply for Priyanka

Surjewala had said the Adityanath government has become infamous for 'all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery.' (Photo: ANI)

Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

The Congress party workers, who were with her at the Chunar Fort, alleged that the district administration was doing this to force her to leave the place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham