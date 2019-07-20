TMC delegation on way to meet Sonbhadra victims' families detained

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.("Doing as told from topmost"). '(Photo: Screengrab)

Varanasi: A team of the Trinamool Congress was stopped at the Varanasi airport on Saturday morning, who was on their way to meet the victims of Sonbhadra firing.

Derek O'Brien said the police officers, while stopping them at the airport, said they were "doing as told from topmost".

A tweet by Trinamool Congress said: “Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.("Doing as told from topmost"). We have told them that we will cooperate, wish to meet injured & then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet & give confidence to grieving families - Derek (sic).”

Trinamool Parliamentary delegation detained at Varanasi airport.ADM,SP have not told us under which section.(“Doing as told from topmost”).We have told them that we will cooperate,wish to meet injured &then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet &give confidence to grieving families: Derek — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

Video message from Trinamool delegation who have been detained/arrested (they still haven’t been told why!) at Varanasi airport tarmac. They were on their way to meet the injured in hospital and meet & give confidence to the grieving families in #Sonbhadra

Watch>> pic.twitter.com/1cSjPfZ7cT — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

The alleged detention of the Trinamool leaders came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on her way to a village in Sonbhadra to meet the affected families. She spent the night at a guest house in Mirzapur.

Read | Won't go without meeting families: Priyanka, spends night in Mirzapur

Earlier this week, 10 people were killed and over 24 injured in a village in Sonbhadra when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of tribal farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations.