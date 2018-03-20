search on deccanchronicle.com
Sasikala gets 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan's last rites

Published Mar 20, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
After the news of death of Natarajan on Tuesday, Sasikala had applied for 15-day parole to attend her husband's funeral.
Sasikala jailed in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison left on Tuesday afternoon for Chennai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Sasikala jailed in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison left on Tuesday afternoon for Chennai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has been granted 15-day parole on Tuesday to attend to funeral of her husband M Natarajan who died on Tuesday at a corporate hospital in Chennai.

Sasikala jailed in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central prison left on Tuesday afternoon for Chennai.

 

After the news of death of Natarajan on Tuesday morning, Sasikala had applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband's funeral.

M Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support. He was 74.

Natarajan underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Natarajan's body was later kept at his Besant Nagar residence for people to pay homage.

Convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is serving a four year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February, 2017.

She was granted an emergency parole in October, 2017 when Natarajan underwent the kidney transplant.

Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'. He was formerly a Public Relations Officer with the state government.

In 2011, he was one of the family members of Sasikala who were expelled by late Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party. Though Jayalalithaa expelled Sasikala, her close aide, she later re-inducted her.

VK Sasikala was married to Natarajan Maruthappa for 33 years. He was the first to have introduced Sasikala to Jayalalithaa.

