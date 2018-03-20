search on deccanchronicle.com
VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa dies at 74 in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 7:58 am IST
Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support.
Natarajan underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, M Natarajan, died on Tuesday at a corporate hospital in Chennai, an official said. He was 74.

"It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sad demise of Natarajan Maruthappa at 1.35 am today," an official release issued by Shanmuga Priyan, chief operating officer of Gleneagles Global Health City, said.

 

Natarajan underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Natarajan's body was later kept at his Besant Nagar residence for people to pay homage.

"Natarajan Maruthappa was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), Gleneagles Global (Hospital), on March 16 with severe chest infection," the hospital had said in a statement last week.

"Natarajan was on ventilator support and his condition is critical," the hospital's chief operating officer, Shanmuga Priyan had said earlier last week.

Sources close to him said that his body will be taken later in the day to his native village in Thanjavur district for the final rites. However, it was not immediately known when the final rites will be held as the family anticipates a possible parole for Sasikala.

Convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is serving a four year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February, 2017.

She was granted an emergency parole in October, 2017 when Natarajan underwent the kidney transplant.

Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'. He was formerly a Public Relations Officer with the state government.

In 2011, he was one of the family members of Sasikala who were expelled by late Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party. Though Jayalalithaa expelled Sasikala, her close aide, she later re-inducted her.

VK Sasikala was married to Natarajan Maruthappa for 33 years. He was the first to have introduced Sasikala to Jayalalithaa.

