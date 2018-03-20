Jailed Sasikala seeks 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan's funeral

Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband M Natarajan's funeral and it is under consideration, prison sources in Bengaluru told news agency PTI on Monday.

74-year old Natarajan died at a hospital in Chennai early on Monday morning.

"Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," sources told PTI.

Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on a ventilator.

He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2017.

The body was kept at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai for people to pay homage.

Sources close to Natarajan's family said his body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu for the final rites.

