search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jailed Sasikala seeks 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan's funeral

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
Parole sought by jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is under consideration, said sources to news agency PTI.
Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
 Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband M Natarajan's funeral and it is under consideration, prison sources in Bengaluru told news agency PTI on Monday.

74-year old Natarajan died at a hospital in Chennai early on Monday morning.

 

"Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," sources told PTI.

Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on a ventilator.

Also Read: VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa dies at 74 in Chennai

He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2017.

The body was kept at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai for people to pay homage.

Sources close to Natarajan's family said his body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu for the final rites.

Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Tags: vk sasikala, m natarajan, sasikala seeks 15-days parole, aiadmk
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sunil Gavaskar's Nagin Dance during Nidahas Trophy final irks Bangladesh fans

While Dinesh Karthik’s quickfire 29 off just eight balls was the noticeable highlight of the run chase, commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s Nagin dance in the commentary box did not go well with Bangladeshi fans. (Photo: PTI)
 

India not to host ICC Champions Trophy 2021 as BCCI against ODI to T20 format change?

The ICC is considering shifting the tournament outside India in an attempt to avoid any tax exemptions by the Indian government.(Photo: AFP)
 

Mysterious sea creature resembling Loch Ness Monster washes up on Georgia beach

With its long neck and small head, the animal has also drawn comparisons to the prehistoric Plesiosaur, an extinct species of large marine reptile. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Hacked! Mozilla Firefox, Safari browsers’ security breached

It’s to be noted that while the browsers are ridden with several vulnerabilities and issues, none of them has been made public to people with malicious intentions.
 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami got close to Alishba in Dubai, must be beaten up on road

“All of you should have accompanied me to beat Shami. He should be beaten up on the road. How many girls’ life is he going to destroy?” said Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Haisn Jahan visits West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s home

“I wanted to meet the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to tell her about my plight,” said the Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All 39 Indians kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul killed by ISIS: Sushma Swaraj

'Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed,' said Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: screengrab) 

Nirav Modi indirectly challenging PMLA case through his firm: ED to Delhi HC

Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

Impress upon opposition parties need to bring in no-trust vote: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu reviewed happenings in parliament with party lawmakers and senior leaders and apprehended that the Centre might get the session adjourned sine die by creating a din through other parties. (Photo: File)

Class 9 student threatens to rape, throw acid on female classmate in UP

'A boy has been troubling me since many days. He slapped me too. After that he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me,' the victim said. (Representational Image)

JNU sexual harassment case: Students protest against police ‘inaction’

JNU students took a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday demanding professor Atul Johri's arrest. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham