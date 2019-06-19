News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Congress-JD(S) rift: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that he is “going through pain everyday”.

Roshan Baig's suspension from Congress: Disgruntled Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig on Wednesday alleged that he was being targeted, saying that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be the reason behind his suspension from the party.

Karnataka Congress dissolved: Amid growing rumblings in the Karnataka Congress, the grand old party dissolved its unit in the southern state on Wednesday, while retaining its president and working president.

Bengal’s caste nerve: A day after four departmental heads and three deans resigned in protest against casteist slurs hurled at four professors belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) community, state education minister Partha Chatterjee visited Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharti University on Tuesday.

The protests were triggered as the students and faculty owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress hurled the insults,

Lok Sabha Speaker: Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he will run the House in an impartial manner, while asserting that the chair should not be biased.

Weekly off for Andhra police: All police personnel in Andhra Pradesh, including constables and inspectors will get a weekly off suggested the official statement from the Andhra Pradesh police. The long-pending weekly off system in the Police Department will be implemented in the State from Wednesday, benefiting about 67,804 personnel.

New Telangana secretariat: Telangana government on Tuesday decided to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old site after the Centre denied permission for construction at Bison Polo Ground.

Monsoon not so soon: India’s monsoon has progressed more slowly than usual after hitting Kerala nearly a week late. Monsoon rains have been 44% lower-than-average so far in June, delaying the sowing of summer-sown crops and raising concerns that parts of the country could face a worsening drought.

This shortfall could have a major impact on consumer demand, the overall economy and financial markets.

Special court warns Zakir Naik: Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) court has ordered Zakir Naik to physically appear on July 31, failing to which non-bailable warrant would be issued against him. This came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a non-bailable warrant against the controversial Islamic preacher.

Samajwadi Party leader killed: Maoists killed a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

”Santosh Punem a resident of Marimalla who also worked as a contractor was abducted from his construction site in Marimalla village on Tuesday late evening” DIG (anti-Naxal operations) Suderaj P said

Euthanasia now legal in Victoria: Terminally ill Australians can for the first time apply to end their own life, after new laws went into effect in the state of Victoria on Wednesday. The country's second most populous region made voluntary euthanasia legal under closely specified circumstances, a first for the country. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews -- who supported the bill after his father's death from cancer in 2016 -- said the laws were about giving patients a "dignified option at the end of their life".

Donald Trump launches his 2020 campaign: US President Donald Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign on Tuesday by presenting himself as the same political insurgent who shook up the Washington establishment four years ago and who is now a victim of an attempted ouster by Democrats.

Britain and European Union: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain's prime minister, repeated his pledge on Tuesday that he would take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by October 31, saying otherwise the government would face a catastrophic loss in trust.

Angela Merkel trembles: German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking, standing in sweltering heat while a military band played the national anthems during a ceremony in Berlin to welcome new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

