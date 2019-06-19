Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 19 Jun 2019 Appear on July 31 or ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Appear on July 31 or face consequences: Special court warns Zakir Naik

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 19, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
The ED last month, filed its first direct charge sheet against Zakir Naik on charges of money laundering.
Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR. (Photo: File)
 Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) court has ordered Zakir Naik to physically appear on July 31, failing to which non-bailable warrant would be issued against him.

This came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a non-bailable warrant against the controversial Islamic preacher.

 

Naik is facing charges on money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Naik, who is believed to be in Malaysia.

The agency filed the prosecution complaint under the PMLA before a special court in Mumbai and said it has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 193.06 crore.

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR.

In addition, he is also facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh in connection with the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016. The two suspects in the terror attack had claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching.

...
Tags: zakir naik, money laundering, ed
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Baig raised a question why the state leadership did not take moral responsibility following Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections when Gandhi had offered to resign as the party president. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah could be reason behind my suspension from Congress: Roshan Baig

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Seven civilians were seriously injured in a terror attack on a police station in Pulwama, Surjewala said. (Photo: ANI)

Cong slams govt over terror attacks in J&K, demands answer for 'intel failure'

The government has ordered an inquiry. Chatterjee said that he has not accepted the resignations. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal: HoDs, Deans resign from University positions over casteist remarks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon plans to tap students, housewives to speed up deliveries

India is the seventh country where Amazon Flex has been launched.
 

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)
 

Meme Alert: Internet wants to know if Priyanka Chopra joined RSS

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Khadi's share in textile production doubles in 5 years

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the rise in Khadi fabric production from 4.23 per cent to 8.49 per cent could be possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to adopt Khadi. (Photo: File)
 

Watch video: New garlic peeling hack is taking the internet by storm

Soon after the video went viral, people flooded Twitter with their reaction marvelling the peeling technique. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal will leave you awestruck

Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike Shashikant Pedwal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Om Birla: From grassroots politician to Lok Sabha speaker

Starting his political journey as a student leader, Birla was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013. (Photo: File)

SC notice to EC on plea against separate by-poll for 2 RS seats

The bench said, 'It is not an issue which can be taken up through an election petition and therefore, requires to be heard.' (Photo: File)

Locals create ruckus at Delhi Hospital over rape of 4-year-old

The minor was brought in the hospital for treatment after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana area earlier on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI )

SC to hear plea seeking team formation for treatment of kids affected by encephalitis

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter. (Photo: File)

Govt to remove minimum educational qualification rule required for driving license

The process of amendment to Rule 8 of Central Motor Vehicles 1989 and the draft notification in this regard will be issued soon, an official statement read. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham