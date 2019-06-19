Cricket World Cup 2019

Coalition or collision? Kumaraswamy ‘in pain’ to run state (with Congress)

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Reacting to CM's comments, Siddaramaiah said there is no threat to govt and 'BJP are trying desperately but will not succeed'.
Kumaraswamy said: 'I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can’t express pain I am going through everyday.' (Photo: File)
 Kumaraswamy said: 'I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can't express pain I am going through everyday.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The differences in the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance were exposed once again on Wednesday. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that he is “going through pain everyday”.

Kumaraswamy said: “I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can’t express pain I am going through everyday. I want to express it with you, but cannot, but I need to solve pain of people of state. I have responsibility of running government smoothly.”

 

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s comments, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said there is no threat to the Karnataka government and “they (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed”.

The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress joined hands after the May 12 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the elections but its government fell in less than a week.

...
