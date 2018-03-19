search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lalu Yadav convicted in 4th fodder scam, Jagannath Mishra acquitted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 19, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
The fodder scam involves the embezzlement of government funds in Bihar in the name of cattle fodder.
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav has gone to court straight from a hospital where he was admitted after he fell ill inside prison. (Photo: ANI)
 RJD Chief Lalu Yadav has gone to court straight from a hospital where he was admitted after he fell ill inside prison. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Lalu Yadav has been convicted in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam while his predecessor, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted by a court in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav has gone to court straight from a hospital where he was admitted after he fell ill inside prison.

 

The fodder scam involves the embezzlement of government funds in Bihar in the name of cattle fodder. The multi-million-rupee scam surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

The court is hearing one case related to Rs 3.13 crore from the treasury of a place called Dumka, which is now in Jharkhand, between December 1995 and January 1996. 

Besides Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra, 30 others are accused in this case.

Prasad is already serving a jail term of 13.5 years in three fodder cases and is lodged in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and sentenced to jail for five years.

The RJD chief was convicted by a special CBI court in a second case on December 23, 2017, and sentenced to three-and-half years in jail.

Also read: Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 yrs in jail in fodder scam; RJD to move HC

Lalu Yadav was sentenced to jail for five years after being held guilty in a third case in January, related to money swindled from the Chaibasa treasury.

Also read: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail in Chaibasa Treasury case

He faces two more cases -- one in Ranchi and one in Patna.

The fodder scam probe was handed over to the CBI on the Patna High Court's order.

The bulk of the cases were transferred to Ranchi after Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

Tags: dumka treasury case, lalu yadav, fodder scam, jagannath mishra
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 ways to get rid of adult acne

7 ways to get rid of adult acne. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kohli’s tweet praising Dinesh Karthik, India fetches over 7400 retweets, 63,000 likes

“What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! Well done DK @DineshKarthik @BCCI #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN,” said Virat Kohli on Twitter.
 

Anushka Sharma, other stars, horrified by Jaipur elephant beating

Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. (Twitter Screengrab/ Sachin Bangera)
 

Aerialist falls to death on stage during performance leaving audiences horrified

He succumbed to his injuries soon after being taken to the hospital (Photo: YouTube)
 

Two oily fish dishes a week slash risk of premature death by 33 per cent, says study

Fatty acids found in oily seafood such as salmon, mackerel and sardines were better predictors of good health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane. (Representational Image/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for CBI probe into Junaid lynching case

Junaid's father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's November 27, 2017 order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes. (Photo: File)

AAP suggests apology crisis half over as few Punjab legislators meet Arvind Kejriwal

Of the 20 AAP legislators from Punjab, 10 legislators along with state unit leaders met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence in Delhi on Sunday where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi deviating from real issues, spent 1 yr removing Samajwadi from schemes: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. (Photo: PTI)

Ola, Uber drivers to stay off road, strike from today over low pay

The strike has been called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena which has claimed that several drivers are not being able to cover costs due to falling business. (Photo: representational | File)

SC asks Centre for 'comprehensive status report' on Rohingya camps conditions

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham