search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujar and Virat Kohli have managed to steady Indian innings after losing openers early (Photo: BCCI) Live| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: India post 114-4 at tea break
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail in Chaibasa Treasury case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced in the Chaibasa Treasury case; RJD says will move higher courts against verdicts.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine has been imposed on him by the Special CBI court in Ranchi. (Photo: File | PTI)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine has been imposed on him by the Special CBI court in Ranchi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ranchi: Special CBI court in Ranchi sentenced RJD chief and former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5 years in jail in the third fodder scam case on Wednesday.

Along with Lalu, former Bihar chief Jagannath Mishra, was also sentenced to five years in prison in the case.  

 

Both Lalu Yadav and Jagannath Mishra, were also fined Rs 5 lakh each by Ranchi Court.

The conviction and the quantum of punishment was delivered in a case related to the Chaibasa Treasury from which Rs 33.67 crore were siphoned off against the actual allocation of just Rs 7.10 lakh in 1992-93.

Lalu Yadav has been named as the main conspirator in this case.

After the conviction on Wednesday, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav said his RJD will move higher courts against all the verdicts against the RJD chief.

“People know how BJP, RSS and more importantly Nitish Kumar have conspired against Laluji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts,” said Tejashwi.

Lalu Prasad is already convicted in another fodder scam case and was sentenced to three and a half years in jail earlier in January.

The last case in which the RJD chief was convicted and sent to jail dealt with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury between 1990 and 1994.

Read Also: Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 yrs in jail in fodder scam; RJD to move HC

After the Chaibasa Treasury verdict, there are two more cases in Jharkhand where the verdict is expected in the coming months. In one case of Doranda Treasury, the trial is still going on, while in the Dumka Treasury case, the trial is in its final stages.

Lalu’s bail plea in the Deogarh Treasury case, is currently pending in the Jharkhand High Court.

The fodder scam involved the embezzlement of more than Rs 970 crore in government funds during Lalu Yadav's term as the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar from 1990 to 1997.

The accused allegedly invented vast herds of livestock to obtain public money for fodder and medicines for them.

Tags: lalu yadav, rjd chief, third fodder scam case, lalu convicted in third fodder scam case, special cbi court
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Related Stories

Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 yrs in jail in fodder scam; RJD to move HC


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alia sets tongues wagging about ex-boyfriend Sidharth at her best friend's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday bash few weeks ago.
 

Elari Nanophone C review: All you need, nothing you don't

The moment you take the Nanophone C out of the box, you might mistake it for a remote controller of a car’s audio system. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Philippine's Mount Mayon volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Volcanic ash has darkened the skies over nearby villages in coconut-growing Albay province, where Mayon lies. (Photo: AP)
 

Villagers near Gurugram mistake toilet waste from plane for 'rare mineral'

The villagers were disappointed and are busy cleaning their houses (Representational image: YouTube)
 

Video: Stunning Northern Lights brighten up the Alaskan sky

The time-lapse video shows the lights transition across the sky over Bartlett Cove.  (Photo: Instagram/glacierbaynps)
 

Children of cheaters twice as likely to be unfaithful: Study

A new study has revealed that if we believe our parents were unfaithful we are more likely to cheat. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mahadayi water row: K'taka bandh on Jan 25 'politically motivated', says BJP

Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56  tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. (Photo: PTI)

Protesters take to streets, block roads ahead of 'Padmaavat' release

Protesters block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against release of 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: ANI)

Kamal Haasan calls TN govt anti-poor as protests over bus fare hike enter 5th day

(Photo: File)

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case asks SC to recall its 1999 order

In his application, AG Perarivalan has said he is languishing in jail for the past 26 years. (Photo: File | ANI)

Contest between Allah, Lord Rama for Bantwal seat, says K'taka BJP MLA

BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, representing Karkala in the assembly, said 'This election is a question of Hindu self esteem'. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham