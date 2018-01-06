search on deccanchronicle.com
Fodder scam: CBI court sentences RJD chief Lalu Prasad to 3.5 yrs in jail

Published Jan 6, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and 7 others, via video conferencing.
A total of 16 people along with Lalu Prasad Yadav were convicted in the case on December 23. (Photo: PTI)
Ranchi: Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and seven others have been awarded three-and-a-half years jail term and a fine of Rs 5 lakh by a special CBI court on Saturday.

Besides Lalu, other convicts include Phool Chand, Mahesh Prasad, Bake Julious, Sunil Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Sudhir Kumar and Raja Ram.

 

Judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and other accused via video conferencing.

Addressing the media after the verdict, Lalu's son and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav said that the party (RJD) would move the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for bail.

Lalu's son Tej Pratap said: "We are confident that he (Lalu Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith on judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi welcomed the judgement of the court. "This will prove to be a historic decision in Bihar politics. It is the end of a chapter," Tyagi said.

The fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The arguments on quantum of sentence of IAS officer Beck Julius, political leader Jagdish Sharma, former treasury officer Krishna Kumar Prasad, fodder transporter/suppliers Gopinath Das and Jyoti Kumar Jha, ended on Thursday.

On a plea by three former IAS officers --- Beck Julius, Phoolchand Singh and Mahesh Prasad --- the court directed to lodge them in the higher division of the Birsa Munda jail where RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken soon after the CBI court found him guilty.

A total of 16 people along with Lalu Prasad Yadav were convicted in the case on December 23, 2017. The court had acquitted six others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the case.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s.

Earlier on Friday, Lalu Prasad's advocate filed a plea before the Ranchi CBI court seeking minimum punishment for Lalu on health grounds.

Lalu Yadav mentioned in his plea, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

Earlier, in 2013, he was convicted for a similar offence in Chaibasa treasury. He was released on bail, granted by the SC, three months after the conviction.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: fodder scam, lalu prasad yadav, cbi court, tej pratap yadav, tejaswi yadav
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




