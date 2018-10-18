search on deccanchronicle.com
Journalist's tweets caused irreparable loss to MJ Akbar's reputation: Lawyer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, who is representing Akbar in the court, referred to tweets of Priya Ramani before the court.
 MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court today took cognisance of former union minister MJ Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani and fixed it for recording his statement on October 31.

The court today began the hearing of criminal defamation case filed by Akbar against Ramani who accused him of sexual harassment amid #MeToo movement in India.

 

During the hearing, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, who represented Akbar in the court, referred to tweets of Priya Ramani and said the journalist's tweets caused irreparable loss to MJ Akbar's reputation built over 40 years.

