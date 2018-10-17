search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Vindicated’: Journalists who accused MJ Akbar welcome his resignation

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
Priya Ramani, against whom Akbar has filed defamation case, said she looked forward to day when she would get justice in court.
MJ Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, stepped down Wednesday, following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Some of the women journalists who had spoken out against Union minister M J Akbar for alleged sexual misconduct welcomed his resignation on Wednesday, saying they felt "vindicated", but noted that they had a long battle ahead for justice.

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, stepped down Wednesday, following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

 

Priya Ramani, the journalist against whom Akbar has filed a defamation case, said she looked forward to the day when she would also get justice in court. "As women, we feel vindicated by Akbar's resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court," she said.

Suparna Sharma, who also came out against Akbar, said she welcomed his resignation. "It is a big moment for us. In a sense, I feel vindicated. Though the step should have been taken as soon as he landed in Delhi, but now, at least, there will not be a power imbalance and it will not be a fight between the government and Ramani," the resident editor of The Asian Age newspaper told news agency PTI.

Also Read: #MeToo: Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns over sex harassment charges

Meenal Baghel, who came out in support of Ramani, said Akbar's decision to quit was long overdue, while author Kiran Manral said they still had a long road ahead for justice. "It was the right thing to do and we welcome it. it was long overdue," Baghel, editor of Mumbai Mirror, said in response to a question.

 "A very big thanks to everyone who backed each of us," she said in a tweet. Journalists from multiple media platforms have come forward claiming harassment by Akbar under the "#MeToo" social media campaign against sexual misconduct. Akbar was in Africa when the allegations surfaced against him.  

