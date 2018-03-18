search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi thinks he’s not human but incarnation of God: Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on important issues.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, 'The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament and never talks about the issues.' (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared the Bharatiya Janata Party to Kauravas.

Addressing the 84th plenary session of the Congress in New Delhi, Rahul said, "Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for the truth."

 

Congress president further said that in the present day scenario, the corrupt are the powerful and are thriving.

"Today the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in our country. Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth," he asked.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Modi over his silence on real issues, Rahul said, "The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice."

Congress president also slammed the BJP-led NDA government over recent scams like PND fraud and said, “What does Modi actually mean? The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the prime minister of India.”

“You can steal Rs 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. Finance Minister will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalists,” he added.

However, Rahul also admitted of disappointing the masses, the last time the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

"I don't say it with happiness but the last government we formed did not stand up to the expectations of the people. The people of the country were let down by us," he said.

Calling for a change in the Congress party, Rahul said, “We have to change Congress. There is a wall between our leaders and workers. My first task will be to break that wall. I will consult senior leaders to destroy that wall with love.”

