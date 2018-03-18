search on deccanchronicle.com
Modi govt mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir issue: Manmohan Singh

The former Prime Minister accused PM Modi of giving tall promises to the nation which have not yet been kept.
Singh also attacked the government over the economic reforms introduced such as demonetisation and GST, stating that the BJP-led govt messed up Indian economy. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government stating that it has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir issue like never before.

He said the insecurity at the country's borders shows the deteriorating atmosphere in the valley.

 

Delivering his speech on the last day of the 84th plenary session of the Congress, the former Prime Minister accused PM Modi of giving tall promises to the nation which have not yet been kept.

"When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide two crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs," Manmohan Singh said.

Singh also attacked the government over the economic reforms introduced such as demonetisation and GST, stating that the BJP-led govt messed up Indian economy.

The Congress, at its 84th plenary session that began on Saturday, decided that it would forge workable alliances with like-minded parties as part of efforts to get battle-ready for 2019 general election, with its chief Rahul Gandhi asserting that the country was "fatigued" and only his party could show the way forward.

The indication of a pre-poll tie-up comes in the wake of efforts by the Congress to evolve a consensus among various opposition parties to unitedly take on the BJP.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday gave a fiery speech at the plenary session. She launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his government was “power-drunk” and the pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were mere "dramebaazi".

