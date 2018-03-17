search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi government arrogant, power hungry, 'dramebaaz': Sonia Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said, “Modi government is intoxicated with power and it has unleashed hatred.”
UPA chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi said that her party is exposing fraud and corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 UPA chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi said that her party is exposing fraud and corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: UPA Chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tore into the BJP for being "arrogant and power hungry" and said its "dramebaaz" (gimmicky) attitude shorn of sincerity would see the Congress soar again first in Karnataka and then in the rest of India.

Sonia said, “Modi government is intoxicated with power and it has unleashed hatred. Congress will not bow down, and it will never bow down. Modi Government is autocratic and it's bothering media.”

 

The 84th plenary of the Congress began on Saturday.

Over the two-day meet, the Congress is set to roll out a road map for reversing its downward electoral journey.

With eye firmly on Lok Sabha 2019, Sonia told workers that Congress is the only party that can take the country forward. It's a task the BJP has failed in, she said.

She said, “All of us should unite and work together. This is not the time to look at our personal issues. Party's win will be victory for all of us.”

Also Read: 'Change is Now': Cong uses 'love', can show nation way ahead, says Rahul

Further intensifying her attack at Narendra Modi and Centre, Sonia added, “The promises of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Na khaaoonga na khaane doona' by the current government is nothing but 'drama' and their tactics to get votes.”

Sonia said that her party is exposing fraud and corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him.

"We are exposing fraud and corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people with him, using proof," she said.

Sonia said the BJP has only been working towards a "Congress-mukt" (Congress-free) India and not to advance the country.

Calling the Narendra Modi-government “arrogant”, Sonia Gandhi said, “In last four years, this arrogant government has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down.”

Sonia added, “Today I am saddened to see that Modi govt is weakening and ignoring the schemes and programs (implemented during UPA).”

Sonia Gandhi said Congress is not just a political party, but is a vision. She said, “The Congress has held a mirror to Indian values. The Congress should fulfill people's wishes and aspirations.”

She said that it is the Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises voice against it. "Wherever there is a non-Congress government, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence there and continuing with their work, braving all of it."

Sonia Gandhi asked the party workers to come forward to make the country free of corruption and vendetta. "We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under (Congress) President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to to do this," It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones.

Addressing the Congress workers Sonia said she entered the public sphere but when she realised that the Congress is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of party men, she entered the political arena.

Sonia said that Congress’ victory will be the victory of the nation. “The party's victory will be the nation's victory; it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi also congratulated her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who took over the baton of the party from her in December 2017. Sonia said, “I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, he took up this responsibility (of party president) at a very challenging time.”

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress plenary session, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
 

Women who ride bicycles have better sex lives, says study

The new research should help to quell fears instilled in female cyclists after several small studies suggested a link between cycling and sexual and urinary dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women more likely to orgasm while having sex with other women

Straight women, say that they experience only a fraction of that over the same period. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook slammed for listing child porn

It was unclear about why Facebook was suggesting these keywords, even though the search did not result in any of the said videos, given that Facebook does not allow any type of pornography on its platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Class 10 Bengal student dies after mechanic posing as doctor treats him in ambulance

The boy, Arijit Das, was being taken to a Kolkata hospital from a nursing home in Burdwam for treatment, after he complained of a prolonged bout of fever and chest pain. (Representational Image)

Veerappa Moily’s controversial tweet leaves Congress red faced

'INC need (sic) to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections,' said a tweet from a twitter handle that is not verified. (Photo: File)

Hyd man ends life, requests wife's re-marriage as 'last wish' in suicide note

Chary, an electrician in his mid 20s, allegedly ended his life two days ago. (Photo: Representational/File)

After MEA's 'routine' remark, Pak says won't send back envoy to India soon

Pak Foreign Office official said that the high commissioner would stay back for an indefinite period. (Photo: Pakistan Embassy)

Loss of Rs 36,000 Cr in Rafale deal even as Army 'begs' for money: Rahul

Gandhi has been attacking the BJP-led government over the defence deal, alleging that it has caused a huge loss to the state exchequer. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham