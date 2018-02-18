search on deccanchronicle.com
Courtesy call: Ahead of political tour, Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth

Published Feb 18, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
The meet came amidst fervent speculations over whether the two actor-turned-politicians will forge an alliance.
When asked if he and Rajinikanth will be entering into an alliance, Kamal Haasan said that 'only time will tell on both of us joining hands.' (Photo: ANI)
Chennai: Ahead of his state-wide political tour, actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday met superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

The meet came amidst fervent speculations over whether the two actor-turned-politicians will forge an alliance.

 

However, Haasan maintained that it was a “courtesy call” and not related to politics.

“It’s a courtesy call, not a political meeting. I came to inform him about my political tour. He wished me good luck,” Haasan said.

When asked if he and Rajinikanth will be entering into an alliance, the actor said that “only time will tell on both of us joining hands.”

Rajinikanth also said, "Kamal wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve people of the state.”

Kamal Haasan will address a string of meetings and unveil his party flag at Madurai on February 21, marking the commencement of his political journey. A copy of the itinerary released said Kamal will also visit nearby Paramakudi, Manamadurai and then address a gala meeting in Madurai on the same day.

The actor will unveil his party flag, announce the party name and will hoist the party flag in Madurai.

Tags: kamal haasan, rajinikath, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




