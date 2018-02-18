Kamal Haasan all set to announce party name in Madurai

Actor Kamal Haasan will address a string of meetings and unveil his party flag at Madurai on February 21, marking the commencement of his political journey.

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan will address a string of meetings and unveil his party flag at Madurai on February 21, marking the commencement of his political journey. According to sources, Ulaganayagan will address his first public meeting on February 21 at Ramanathapuram near the iconic palace entrance. A copy of the itinerary released said Kamal will also visit nearby Paramakudi, Manamadurai and then address a gala meeting in Madurai on the same day.

The actor will unveil his party flag, announce the party name and will hoist the party flag in Madurai.

In keeping with his earlier announcement Haasan will first visit the residence of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at Rameswaram and then visit the school where the late people's president studied. Visit to the memorial of Kalam at Pei Karumbu and interaction with the fishing community of Rameswaram are also scheduled.

Meanwhile Kamal on Saturday called on veteran communist leader R. Nallakannu and discussed TN's current political scenario and the agrarian crisis in the state. On Friday, Kamal met former election commissioner T.N. Seshan.