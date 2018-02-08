search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth to form alliance? Time will answer, say actors

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
The entry of 2 top actors comes against the backdrop of a perceived vacuum in TN politics after Jayalalithaa's death.
Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan,who is all set to foray into politics soon, on Wednesday said he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan,who is all set to foray into politics soon, on Wednesday said he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan,who is all set to foray into politics soon, on Wednesday said he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election.

Haasan said both of them were being asked repeatedly if they would face the polls together and added that he endorsed the view of Rajinikanth in this respect.

 

"Rajini sir, to this question had said that only time will give an answer and I had seconded that view. Truly, only time will answer," he said in his weekly column in Tamil magazine 'Ananda Vikatan.'

Haasan, who is set to unveil his political party's name and go on a political tour on February 21 said both of them should first formally launch their respective political parties.

Following this, policies should be spelt out and it needed to be seen if these were compatible, he said.

"Hence, it is not a decision that can be taken now... Also, both of us need to ponder if that is necessary," he said.

In addition, Haasan said the question of aligning with Rajinikanth was not like choosing the star cast for films as both were entirely different things.

On January 17, to a query on forging ties with Haasan, Rajinikanth had said, "Only time will be able to tell that. Let us see in due course of time."

Last month, Haasan had appealed to the people to support his political journey.

"Join hands with me to empower our country and the state," he had said.

The entry of two top Tamil film stars comes against the backdrop of a perceived vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

The perception gained currency in view of the ill-health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi for over a year following which he was inactive in politics. 

Tags: kamal haasan, rajinikanth, tn polls, tn politics, j jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Renuka Chowdhury's laugh 'vexatious', says Rijiju; Cong MP to file for privilege

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said, 'This is highly objectionable, and I am going to file for privilege.' (Photo: ANI)

Father of Army officer accused of Shopian firing moves SC, seeks quashing of FIR

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident. (Representational image/PTI)

Govt moms opting for surrogacy will get 26-week maternity leave

Women employees of the Central government who have a child through surrogacy will be entitled to paid maternity leave of 26 weeks. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

What's wrong with 'one nation, one identity': SC questions WB over Aadhaar

Sibal appearing for the WB govt said Aadhaar impacts federalism and exclusions caused due to it violates the right to equal treatment. (Photo: File)

BSP, JD(S) join hands for Karnataka polls

BSP and JD(S) would contest the Karnataka Assembly polls due sometime in April together. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham