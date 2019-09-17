News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Andhra boat tragedy: Toll in the tourist boat accident in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 19 as seven more bodies were retrieved on Tuesday.

Read | Death toll mounts to 19 in Andhra boat mishap

Trump reacts to rumours on meeting with Iran President Rouhani: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has no meeting scheduled with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.

Read | Trump clears rumour, says 'no meeting scheduled with Rouhani'

Narendra Modi's 69th Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the vision of Sardar Patel, adding the BJP-led government's decision last month on Jammu and Kashmir was an inspiration from the former home minister of India.

Read | J&K decision inspired by Sardar Patel's vision: PM in Gujarat on 69th b'day

Naidu blames government for death of ex-Andhra Pradesh Speaker: Terming the death of former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who allegedly committed suicide, as "murder," TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Read | 'Murder by govt': Naidu demands CBI probe into ex-Andhra Speaker's death

Karnataka rebel MLAs: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly.

Read | SC judge recuses; to hear plea of disqualified K'taka MLAs next week

Kerala Transport Minister urges Gadkari to reduce fines imposed on traffic violations: State transport minister A K Saseendran in a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requested flexibility to fix fines under the ammended Motor Vehicles Act at rates proportionate to the gravity of the offences and which are affordable by all.

Read | 'Disproportionate': Kerala transport minister writes to Gadkari over hefty fine

Mamata Banerjee to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi.

Read | Ahead of meet, Mamata Banerjee wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Happy Birthday Periyar: Periyar's philosophy and action revolved around his opposition to Brahminism and gave birth to the ideology of present day parties DMK, AIADMK and MDMK.

Read | Periyar, the face of caste equality and Dravidian pride, turns 141 today

Bill Gates to honour PM Modi on his birthday: Bill and Melinda Gates aren't backing down from honouring India Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite concerns about human rights abuses in the disputed Kashmir region.

Read | Thanks but no thanks: Bill Gates to honour PM Modi despite Kashmir concerns

Gowda on alliance with Congress: Days after indicating that his party was still open for continuing its alliance with the Congress, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Monday spoke about going it alone, as he predicted mid-term polls in Karnataka.

Read | Let's face all elections independently: Gowda on alliance with Congress

Trump to meet Modi, Khan: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be meeting the prime ministers of India and Pakistan soon, even as he maintained that tension between the two Asian countries had reduced.

Read | Will meet PMs of India and Pakistan soon: Trump

POK is part of India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and "we expect to have physical jurisdiction over it one day".

Read | 'PoK is part of India. We will physically occupy it,' says EAM Jaishankar

Give Zakir Naik back: In its reply to Malaysian Prime Minister, India firmly rebutted his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not raise his extradition at their meeting earlier this month by saying that India has been “persistently and relentlessly” pursuing the extradition of controversial televangelist Zakir Naik.

Read | 'We want Zakir Naik back,' EAM S Jaishankar rebuts Malaysian PM

India influences global diplomacy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, said that India is now more active in shaping global agenda now than ever before. Addressing media to mark 100 days of the second term of Modi government, Jaishankar said, “Collaborations have become more salient parts of India’s foreign policy. Connections between national security and foreign policy, the co-relation between national security goals and foreign policy goals have grown stronger.”

Read | India is better able to shape global agenda than ever before: MEA

Malaysia claims India never asked for Zakir Naik: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who seemed reluctant to extradite controversial preacher Zakir Naik a few months back, on Tuesday claimed that India hadn’t really pressed its extradition request. The 94-year-old Malaysian PM also suggested that this could be because the preacher could be “troublesome for India” as well.

Read | Malaysian PM takes new stand on Zakir Naik, said ‘India hasn’t insisted’ extradition

Amit Shah questions multi-party democracy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stirred a major controversy today, said that after 70 years of Independence, people are wondering if multi-party democracy has ‘failed’. The makers of the constitution, he said, had envisaged an "equal, prosperous India". They had adopted the multi-party democratic system after studying various democracies across the world so that all sections can have representation

Read | Amit Shah questions multi-party democracy system, asks if it is a ‘failure’