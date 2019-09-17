Ahead of meet, Mamata Banerjee wishes PM Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi.

"Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Ms Banerjee, an arch-critic of PM Modi, wrote on Twitter. The Trinamool Congress chief also tweeted her birthday greetings in Bengali.

প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদিজী কে জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 17 September 2019

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is expected to land in Delhi on Tuesday evening. However, Banerjee would meet PM Modi on Wednesday around 4:30 pm.

Since the Lok Sabha elections, this will be the first meeting between PM Modi and Banerjee.

According to sources, they are likely to discuss the issues that the state is facing -- the change of the state's name. The Trinamool Congress wants to change the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla.

Earlier, the Centre did not give its assent during the budget session when a party delegation led by Sudip Bandopadhyay had met PM Modi raising this demand.

In June, Banerjee had skipped the Prime Minister's all-party meeting, meant to discuss the "One Nation One Election" initiative, for which he was trying to take the opposition on board saying that a day's discussion was not enough to do justice to the issue.

