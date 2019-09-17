India is better able to shape global agenda than ever before: MEA

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, said that India is now more active in shaping global agenda now than ever before.

Addressing media to mark 100 days of the second term of Modi government, Jaishankar said, “Collaborations have become more salient parts of India’s foreign policy. Connections between national security and foreign policy, co-relation between national security goals and foreign policy goals have grown stronger.”

He also said that India’s appetite to shape global agenda is more than what it was ever before.

“I think today if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums - G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly,” he remarked.

Talking about the impact of Prime Minister Modi on foreign policy, Jaishankar said, “Prime Minster is extraordinarily energetic and we try to emulate him.”

Jaishankar also said that India’s engagement with Africa has been steadily rising.

“We have been very active in Africa in the last 100 days. The vision for Africa was outlined by the PM last July. We are largely on track in terms of our Africa commitments. Work is underway to open 18 embassies in Africa. We have made a commitment of 10 billion dollars to Africa and have reached 6 billion.”