  
Jobs & Education 16 Aug 2022 Norms for admissions ...
Jobs & Education

Norms for admissions into AP Gurukuls relaxed by CM, says minister Nagarjuna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday that the AP government has relaxed norms to admit supplementary students in government-run SC Gurukuls in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)
 Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday that the AP government has relaxed norms to admit supplementary students in government-run SC Gurukuls in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday that the AP government has relaxed norms to admit supplementary students in government-run SC Gurukuls in Andhra Pradesh.

As per previous norms, it was not possible for students who passed supplementary exams to get admissions to Gurukuls. But, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to relax the norms this year.

The minister held a review meeting here with the officials and directed them to speed up the process of conversion of MEC and CEC courses into MPC and Bi PC. “The CM’s idea is to ensure that not a single seat is left out unfilled in the Gurukuls across the state. Hence, the relaxation of the norms,” he said.

In this context, the minister said that if the seats are not vacant at the school level, steps should be taken to fill them up at the district level. Send proposals for the grant of additional seats apart from the existing seats for the Intermediate course, he said.

Nagarjuna advised the officials to convert MEC and CEC seats in Gurukuls to MPC and Bi PC. Weekend exams must be held for students and slow-learners must be provided with special classes by appointing tutors. If a student is lagging behind in any subject, the teacher of that subject should give special attention to it.

The minister suggested that district coordinator officers (DCO) should continuously monitor the Gurukuls and strive to achieve good results. “The result would be better if the caretakers stayed in the hostels of the Gurukuls and monitored the studies of the students.”

He advised DCOs to identify the Gurukulas facing water scarcity and solve such issues on a permanent basis. The issued orders to take up the works as part of Nadu-Nedu scheme to solve the problems in the hostels along with the Gurukuls, he added.

...
Tags: social welfare minister merugu nagarjuna, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, sc gurukuls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

All hostels to be revamped in AP under Nadu Nedu, says CM
Nadu Nedu, other schemes raise enrolment in AP government schools

Latest From Jobs & Education

The new government medical college is being built at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district at a cost of Rs 470 crore — Representational Image/DC

New medical college to start in Rajamahendravaram by next academic year

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the rules for admission to PhD programmes to include an admission test in addition to qualification through the existing National Eligibility Test (NET). — DC File Image

OU PhD aspirants decry tougher admission criteria

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand takes part in the annual investiture ceremony of Hyderabad Public School held in the city on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyd police chief recalls his journey from ‘khaki to khaki’

Parents of EAMCET top ranker Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy celebrate his feat. (DC Image)

Girls outperform boys in TS EAMCET, TS ECET



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

OU PhD aspirants decry tougher admission criteria

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the rules for admission to PhD programmes to include an admission test in addition to qualification through the existing National Eligibility Test (NET). — DC File Image

Girls outperform boys in TS EAMCET, TS ECET

Parents of EAMCET top ranker Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy celebrate his feat. (DC Image)

Jagan 'gifts' Rs 694 crore in fee reimbursement to 11 lakh students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released funds to Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in the Bapatla district on Thursday, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, MLC Pothula Sunitha, MLA Undavalli Sridevi others also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

TS E-pass web portal opens for students

The department offers scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students. (Photo: telanganaepass)

JEE: Five students each from TS, AP get 100 NTA score

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topped the list with 100 NTA score. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->