Norms for admissions into AP Gurukuls relaxed by CM, says minister Nagarjuna

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said on Tuesday that the AP government has relaxed norms to admit supplementary students in government-run SC Gurukuls in Andhra Pradesh.

As per previous norms, it was not possible for students who passed supplementary exams to get admissions to Gurukuls. But, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to relax the norms this year.

The minister held a review meeting here with the officials and directed them to speed up the process of conversion of MEC and CEC courses into MPC and Bi PC. “The CM’s idea is to ensure that not a single seat is left out unfilled in the Gurukuls across the state. Hence, the relaxation of the norms,” he said.

In this context, the minister said that if the seats are not vacant at the school level, steps should be taken to fill them up at the district level. Send proposals for the grant of additional seats apart from the existing seats for the Intermediate course, he said.

Nagarjuna advised the officials to convert MEC and CEC seats in Gurukuls to MPC and Bi PC. Weekend exams must be held for students and slow-learners must be provided with special classes by appointing tutors. If a student is lagging behind in any subject, the teacher of that subject should give special attention to it.

The minister suggested that district coordinator officers (DCO) should continuously monitor the Gurukuls and strive to achieve good results. “The result would be better if the caretakers stayed in the hostels of the Gurukuls and monitored the studies of the students.”

He advised DCOs to identify the Gurukulas facing water scarcity and solve such issues on a permanent basis. The issued orders to take up the works as part of Nadu-Nedu scheme to solve the problems in the hostels along with the Gurukuls, he added.