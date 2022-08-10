  
Nation Current Affairs 10 Aug 2022 All hostels to be re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All hostels to be revamped in AP under Nadu Nedu, says CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 11:14 pm IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu SC, ST, BC Gurukul schools, Infrastructure of Welfare hostels at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers Ch Venu, Meruga Nagarjuna, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma others also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu SC, ST, BC Gurukul schools, Infrastructure of Welfare hostels at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers Ch Venu, Meruga Nagarjuna, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma others also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that all government hostels in the state will be modernized under the Nadu-Nedu programme in a year's time, so as to provide good accommodation to students.

The diet and maintenance charges of the hostels will be increased and a separate government fund would be created for the hostels.

The chief minister stated this at a review meeting he held here on welfare hostels. An action plan is needed for integrated development of the SC-ST-BC-Minorities welfare hostels along with Gurukul schools. 

During the meeting, the CM told the officials that he has personally seen some of the hostels and they were not in a good condition. More has to be done to improve the conditions there. This year, all Gurukuls and hostels should be modernized on a war footing under Nadu Nedu, he said.

Jagan said, “We have development schools in the first phase under Nadu Nedu. Work is underway for constructing additional classrooms. A similar approach should be adopted for development of welfare hostels and gurukuls, he said.

The CM said that for decades, no one bothered about these hostels and gurukuls. Officials must not only take up the development works for these entities but also devise a system for their smooth functioning. The budget should be increased for this purpose. “Prepare an estimate for good and hygienic conditions, keeping in view the future of the students. Also, set up a maintenance fund on the lines of the school maintenance fund,” he asked the officials.

The chief minister said wardens and other staff should be appointed in all the hostels. A doctor should also be available under the Family Doctor concept. Nutritious diet should be provided to the students and an estimate should be prepared for diet charges, he said.

He stated, “The previous government has increased the charges just before the elections. We have to have permanent buildings made for all these hostels by next year and the condition of the existing hostels should be improved.”

Ministers Venugopalakrishna, Merugu Nagarjuna, Sameer Sharma, finance special chief secretary SS Rawath, BC welfare secretary B Jayalakshmi, social welfare secretary MM Nayak, minorities secretary AMD Imtiyaz and tribal welfare director M Jahnavi were among those present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, nadu-nedu programme, maintenance charges, welfare hostels, andhra pradesh news, government hostels
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Several TRS local leaders held a meeting in Nalgonda district demanding that the leadership not give the ticket to K. Prabhakar Reddy who had lost to K. Rajgopal Reddy in 2018. (DC Image/File)

Munugode byelection: TRS dissidents oppose Prabhakar Reddy’s name

Farmers in the region have suffered hugely due to floods and incessant rains and are seeking timely help from the government. (Representational Image/ DC)

Farmers suffer huge losses; damage to standing crops

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

CM will embark on district tours from August 14 and address public meetings. (Photo: File/ Twitter)

TRS to kick start Munugode bypoll campaign with public meeting on Aug. 25



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)

One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->