Nadu Nedu, other schemes raise enrolment in AP government schools

VIJAYAWADA: The modernization of the government schools under Nadu-Nedu and the post Covid financial difficulties to the people are prompting more and more parents to send their children to state schools. These schools now offer quality education free of cost.

The government schools registered 44.30 lakh enrolments across the 26 districts, compared to the 37.21 lakh enrolments in the previous year. The English medium education, free textbooks and other education kits, betterment of the amenities etc are encouraging parents to opt for government schools.

According to the education department, the enrollment in all schools in the state was 72.33 lakh during the 2014-15 academic year. This dropped to 69 lakh by 2018-19. The enrollment has risen to 73.68 lakh by 2021-22.

The enrollment in government schools was 37.21 lakh by 2018-19 and this reached 44.30 lakh in 2021-22. Nearly seven lakh new students joined the government schools in AP.

The thrust areas for revamp of the government schools under Nadu-Nedu were introduction of toilets with tap water, drinking water facility, major and minor repairs, electrification with tube lights and fans, furniture, green chalkboard, painting of the entire school, English Lab, kitchen and compound wall.

The modernization of 15,715 government schools under the first phase of Nadu Nedu-Mana Badi at a cost of Rs 3,699 crore changed the government education scenario in the state. Under Nadu-Nedu (then and now), government schools would undergo a major makeover in three phases at an estimated cost of Rs 16,025 crore.

At present, in the second phase of the scheme, 25,000 government schools are under renovation at a cost of Rs 11,267 crore.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), admissions in government schools in AP increased largely in 2021, with 70.6 per cent enrolment. Of these, 77.2 per cent were girls and the rest 63.7 per cent boys.

AP has the upper hand against Telangana State in the enrolment of students. Some 60 per cent enrolment, in which 62.9 per cent was girls and the rest boys, was registered in TS government schools – as against 70.6 per cent in AP.

The free education system, with free provision for bilingual textbooks in English and Telugu medium, schoolbags, notebooks, workbooks, belts, socks and shoes, is prompting parents to send their children to the government schools in AP. For instance, the AKTP High School and several other government schools in Vijayawada as also other districts are full with admissions this school-year.

Parents, G Ramesh and Sk Khadar said the Covid-19 financial crisis affected a lot of families. The free schooling with quality education in government schools was of help to parents.

They noted that the government schools have been modernised on par with private and corporate schools in terms of basic amenities. Earlier, the girl students used to face difficulties due to lack of proper toilets.

Education officials said digital education has been started in the primary classes and this is also encouraging parents to opt for state schools.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government is developing schools under Nadu-Nadu. No government school will be closed under the New Education Policy. Hence the parents and students need not worry about the future of state schools, he said.