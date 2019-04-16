LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2019 SC refuses Mayawati& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC refuses Mayawati's plea on EC ban; says poll body has 'woken up'

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
The Supreme Court has asked Mayawati's counsel to file a separate appeal against the poll panel's order.
SC expressed satisfaction over Election Commission's action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati and others for allegedly making hate speeches during poll campaign. (Photo: File)
 SC expressed satisfaction over Election Commission's action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati and others for allegedly making hate speeches during poll campaign. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider BSP supremo Mayawati's plea challenging the EC's 48-hr campaign ban on her and expressed satisfaction over the poll body's action against leaders making hate speeches.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Mayawati's counsel to file a separate appeal against the poll panel's order. Taking note of the EC action, the court said it seems the poll body has "woken up" and barred various politicians from poll campaigning for varying hours.

 

Read: EC bars Mayawati from campaigning for 2 days, Yogi Adityanath for 3 days

The bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna made it clear that no further order was required for now. The Election Commission on Monday imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

A 72-hour campaign ban has also been imposed on Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan for his alleged "khaki underwear" jibe against actor-politician Jaya Prada, who is his rival BJP candidate in Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Read: Lok Sabha polls 2019: EC bars Yogi, Maya, Azam, Maneka from campaigning

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by an NRI Yoga teacher based in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), seeking a direction to the EC to take "strict action" against political parties if their spokespersons make remarks based on caste and religion in the media in the run up to general elections.

The all-India ban on all four leaders -- two from the ruling BJP and two from opposition parties -- came into force from 6 am Tuesday.

While Adityanath, Mayawati and Gandhi were found guilty of violating the model code, the EC said Khan not only violated the poll code, he also disregarded its November 2013 directive asking politicians to desist from "deeds or actions construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women".

For the first time a pan-India ban has been imposed on politicians, while any restriction on a chief minister and a union minister is unprecedented. Mayawati alleged the order has been passed "under pressure" and it would be remembered as a "black day" in the EC's history.

She has faced action for appealing to Muslims to not vote for the Congress to avoid their anti-BJP votes getting divided. Her alliance partner and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the EC whether it is capable to issue similar directives to the prime minister to stop him from asking for votes in name of the Army.

The EC order to bar Adityanath and Mayawati came soon after the Supreme Court asked the poll watchdog about the action it has initiated against them. The apex court had on Monday expressed displeasure over the Election Commission not taking quick action against politicians for communal and hate speeches during the Lok Sabha campaigning and decided to examine the ambit of its power following submission that it was "toothless".

The bench had taken the cases of alleged communal speeches of Mayawati and Adityanath and asked the EC about the action taken so far against them while deciding to examine the statutory powers of poll panel to deal with the violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

The EC's counsel had said: "The power of the EC in this behalf is very limited. We can issue notice and seek reply but we cannot de-recognise a party or disqualify a candidate...we can only issue advisories and in case of a repeat offence, register a complaint."

Reacting sharply, the bench had said, "So you are basically saying you are toothless and powerless against hate speeches." It had then said that besides sending a notice, an advisory and a criminal case can be filed only against such leader.

"It is stated by the counsel appearing for the EC that the power of the ECI for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making hate speeches on grounds of religion, caste etc is circumscribed to issuing of notice and upon consideration of the reply to issue advisories. Only in case of repeated violation of the advisories, the EC has the power to file an FIR with the Police for initiation of criminal proceedings," the bench had noted in the order.

The apex court, on April 8, had issued notice to the Centre and the poll panel on the PIL seeking direction to take "strict action" against political parties if their spokespersons make remarks based on castes and religions in the media in the run up to general elections.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, supreme court, election commission, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Election Commission on Monday imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours for his speech at a rally in Meerut. (Image: File)

Yogi visits Hanuman Temple after EC imposes campaign ban on him

The Congress is fighting the elections in UP on its own strength to rebuild the party, the senior leader told PTI in an interview. (Photo: PTI)

No Congress, no BJP; only India and tricolour: Scindia on terrorism, Pak

Congress’ tweet gave the show’s tagline a twist and cast Team Modi as characters. (Photo:INCIndia Twitter)

Congress appropriates Game of Thrones cast to bash BJP

'Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal clearly stated that the party will do anything to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha,' Gopal Rai said. (Photo: PTI)

AAP-Cong alliance: Rahul giving excuses, says Gopal Rai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Woods to receive 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' award from Trump

The medal is the highest civilian honour in the United States and is given annually to people who have made outstanding contributions to the security or national interests of the country, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours. (Photo: AP)
 

Game of Thrones trivia: When a fan made Kit Harington cry

Kit Harington.
 

Around the world: Heritage sites devastated by fires

Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Photo: AP)
 

Farmer breeds cockroach for human consumption

The greatest effect of cockroaches are that they have great immunity, which is why humans will absorb its benefits after eating them. (Photo: AP)
 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Caste, religion based discrimination only achievement of Cong, BJD: PM

Slamming the BJD government over mining and chitfund scams, the Prime Minister said the Naveen Patnaik-led party is only worried about personal gains. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC to examine plea to allow Muslim women to enter mosques for prayers

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and asked it to respond to the plea filed by a Pune-based couple. (Photo: File)

BJP, RSS attack us; Cong will use love to prove them ‘wrong’: Rahul in Kerala

The Congress President was addressing an election rally at the St Stephen college grounds here in Kollam district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Azam Khan has insulted crores of women, should apologise: Amit Shah

'The comment on Jaya Prada is not merely a comment on her but is rather a comment on crores of women in the country,' said Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana man brutally attacked with axe over land dispute

'In the early morning hours of Monday, Laxman attacked Kishan with an axe in Jagitial town after an argument,' police said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham