LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha polls 2019: EC bars Yogi, Maya, Azam, Maneka from campaigning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Apr 16, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan not to campaign for 3 days, Maneka, Mayawati 2.
Yogi Adityanath
 Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: A livid Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission (EC) for “sleeping” over violations of model code of conduct by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati while delivering hate speeches and seeking votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on the basis of religion earlier this month.

The tongue-lashing by the top court sent the poll panel into a hyperactive mode as it banned both the Uttar Pradesh leaders from campaigning for three and two days respectively within minutes of the court hearing.

 

By late evening, the EC also banned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Union Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for similar offence.

Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi were banned from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively, starting from April 16, 10 am.  While expressing displeasure over the EC not taking quick action against hate speeches, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi gave the poll panel time till Tuesday to explain its lawyer’s submissions that the EC is largely “powerless” and “toothless” in such matters.  The court also decided to examine the ambit of the EC’s powers, asking if the poll panel is even aware of its powers to force errant political leaders to fall in line.

Just after the apex court decided to examine the EC’s powers, both Mr Adityanath and Ms Mayawati were restrained from participating in election meetings for three and two days respectively.

The two were banned from campaigning in an uncommon censure under Article 324 of the Constitution that deals with power of the EC to conduct national and Assembly elections.

The EC acted against Mr Adityanath for his “Ali” and “Bajrang Bali” remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut on April 9. Ms Mayawati courted controversy over her speech in Deoband on April 7 asking Muslims not to vote for the Congress as this could help the BJP.

Reacting to EC action against her, Mayawati said, “The ban on me will always be viewed as a blot on the EC’s history. The hurried nature of the action shows that it was taken under pressure.”

...
Tags: supreme court, lok sabha polls, election commission, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Supreme Court irked as poll panel claims it is helpless

Latest From Nation

Upon receiving the news, members of the Jain Sewa Sangh expressed anger with the organisers and demanded an apology. They, however, refrained from filing a complaint with the police.

Hyderabad: Mantra on the ramp angers Jains

A screengrab of stray dogs dragging out a domstic rooster from the house of Shaik Riyaz of Bazaar Ghat. It was, however, rescued a passerby.

Hyderabad: Strays barge into house, steal fowl

Passersby who heard her screams rescued her, but Kranthi escaped. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Student who tried to burn girl arrested

Hyderabadis are notorious for sticking chewing gum to the seats in RTC buses and cinema halls. Metro trains seem to be the latest addition to the list.

Hyderabad: Metro Rail tries to deal with a sticky problem



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court irked as poll panel claims it is helpless

Azam Khan

If we had Rafale, results would skewed in our favour: IAF Chief on airstrike

Referring to the 27 February aerial fight with Pakistan following the Balakot air strikes, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said the results would have been further skewed in favour of India if it had inducted the Rafale combat aircraft in time. (Photo: File)

Muslim couple files plea in SC to allow women offer namaz inside mosques

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday pleading that Muslim women should be allowed to enter and offer namaz inside mosques. (Photo: File)

India successfully test-fired first sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' in Odisha

The state-of-the-art missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, was test-fired at 11.44 am from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, sources in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. (Representational Image)

Rahul's lie on Rafale deal exposed by SC, should apologise for defaming PM Modi: BJP

Gandhi was responsible for taking Indian politics to a an resourcnew low, Javadekar said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham