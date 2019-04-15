LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

EC bars Mayawati from campaigning for 2 days, Yogi Adityanath for 3 days

Published Apr 15, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
In its order, EC said the two can't address any public meeting, campaigns or address the media from 6 am tomorrow.
 The two have also been 'censured'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday barred Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati from campaigning for two days and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for three days for their communal remarks.

The two have also been "censured". In its order, the poll body said the two can't address any public meeting, campaigns or address the media from 6 am tomorrow.

 

Mayawati was issued the notice for her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims to not vote for a particular party. The BSP chief had prima facie violated the model code of conduct, the poll panel found.

Adityanath was served the notice for his "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali" remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut. He compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.

(With PTI inputs)

