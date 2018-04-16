Karnataka assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

BJP's central election committee on Sunday held a meet in New Delhi to finalise the second list of its candidates. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 82 more seats for the Karnataka Assembly polls. This takes the number of constituencies for which it has declared its nominees to 154.

Second list of 82 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Karnataka 2018 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/8kWG2MrbsL — BJP (@BJP4India) April 16, 2018

On April 8, the BJP had declared its first list of 72 candidates that included its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

BJP's central election committee on Sunday held a meet in New Delhi to finalise the second list of its candidates.

The Congress had on Sunday released its list of 218 candidates.

The BJP is striving to return to power in Karnataka after a gap of five years and announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, with a target of winning 150 out of 224 assembly seats.

Polls for the 224-member Assembly are scheduled for May 12.