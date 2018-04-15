Congress releases candidates list for Karnataka polls

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this election. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief G Parameshwara.

Siddaramaiah will contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly seat and Parameshwara will be in the fray from the Korategere Assembly constituency.

Announcement of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/q5M2ss7Z48 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 15, 2018

The list also includes the names of some state ministers as party candidates for the polls. The results of the election will be out on May 15.