Congress releases candidates list for Karnataka polls

Bengaluru: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief G Parameshwara.
Siddaramaiah will contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly seat and Parameshwara will be in the fray from the Korategere Assembly constituency.
The list also includes the names of some state ministers as party candidates for the polls. The results of the election will be out on May 15.