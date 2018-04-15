search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress releases candidates list for Karnataka polls

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 9:25 pm IST
The elections to the 225-seat assembly in Karnataka are scheduled for May 12.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this election. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this election. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief G Parameshwara.

Siddaramaiah will contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly seat and Parameshwara will be in the fray from the Korategere Assembly constituency.

 

The list also includes the names of some state ministers as party candidates for the polls. The results of the election will be out on May 15.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, siddaramaiah, bjp, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




