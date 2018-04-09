search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP releases list of 72 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 9:09 am IST
The BJP announced on Sunday, its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura Assembly.
The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier on Sunday night to finalise the candidates for the polls. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
 The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier on Sunday night to finalise the candidates for the polls. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

New Delhi: BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura Assembly constituency, the party's Central Election Committee announced on Sunday, as it released a list of 72 candidates for the high-stake contest.

Veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively, it said.

 

The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier on Sunday night to finalise the candidates for the polls.

Senior party leader JP Nadda released the list of 72 candidates following the committee's meeting. The BJP has also fielded its Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu in the polls.

The meeting, official sources said, delineated on probable candidates for over 140 seats and the names of remaining candidates are likely to be announced soon.

The elections to the 225-seat Assembly are scheduled for May 12.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to oust the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from Karnataka, the only big state where the opposition party is in power.

Tags: bjp, bs yeddyurappa, central election committee, narendra modi, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

A constituency of extremes

Chamarajpet

37 city lakes rejuvenated in five years; Rs 65 crore spent, claims BBMP

The BBMP, taking advantage of CSR initiatives of several corporate companies, has installed Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at several lakes.

ITPB Main Road a blind alley at night

Non-functional streetlights on ITPB road. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Joint Entrance Examination maths exam stumps students

Sudarshan H.V., another student, who attended the test in the city also found it challenging to complete the questions for Mathematics on time. “However, Physics and Chemistry sections were easy to solve,” he said.

Bengaluru: Plan goes awry, giant statue stuck

The Hanuman statue stuck under a railway bridge at Hennur. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham