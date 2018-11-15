‘Shahid Afridi is right, how can Pakistan manage Kashmir’: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, 'Kashmir is and will be a part of India'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reacting on former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s comment on Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, “What he said is right. They are not able to manage Pakistan. How can they manage Kashmir? Kashmir is and will be a part of India.”

“It hurts to see the sufferings of Kashmiris, For the sake of #Humanity #India and #Pakistan should leave #Kashmir and let the Kashmiris decide their future, we are already struggling to manage four provinces” says @SAfridiOfficial speaking to the students at British Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MKaSGYBJWe — Farid Qureshi (@faridque) November 13, 2018

In a viral video, Afridi said that his country is “already struggling to manage four provinces” and that they don’t want Kashmir.

In a viral video, Afridi in his address to students at the British parliament was heard saying: "Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... Pakistan can't even manage its four provinces."

"I say Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir. Don't give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die... Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... It can't even manage its four provinces...What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful," he said in the video posted on social media.

The remark of the former Pakistan skipper comes as an embarrassment to the new government headed by cricket legend Imran Khan.

Read: Shahid Afridi slams Indian media, says Kashmir belongs to Pakistan

Shahid Afridi on Wednesday tweeted saying his comments were “misconstrued” by the Indian media.

“My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights,” the 38-year-old tweeted.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi has a message for Pakistan and India about Kashmir; watch what he said

“My clip is incomplete & out of context as what I said before that is missing. Kashmir is unresolved dispute & under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,” he wrote in a separate tweet.