search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Shahid Afridi is right, how can Pakistan manage Kashmir’: Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 15, 2018, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 2:22 pm IST
In a viral video, former Pakistan skipper said that his country is ‘already struggling to manage four provinces’.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, 'Kashmir is and will be a part of India'. (Photo: File)
  Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, 'Kashmir is and will be a part of India'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reacting on former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s comment on Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, “What he said is right. They are not able to manage Pakistan. How can they manage Kashmir? Kashmir is and will be a part of India.”

In a viral video, Afridi said that his country is “already struggling to manage four provinces” and that they don’t want Kashmir. 

In a viral video, Afridi in his address to students at the British parliament was heard saying: "Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... Pakistan can't even manage its four provinces." 

"I say Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir. Don't give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die... Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... It can't even manage its four provinces...What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful," he said in the video posted on social media.

The remark of the former Pakistan skipper comes as an embarrassment to the new government headed by cricket legend Imran Khan.

Read: Shahid Afridi slams Indian media, says Kashmir belongs to Pakistan

Shahid Afridi on Wednesday tweeted saying his comments were “misconstrued” by the Indian media.

“My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights,” the 38-year-old tweeted.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi has a message for Pakistan and India about Kashmir; watch what he said

“My clip is incomplete & out of context as what I said before that is missing. Kashmir is unresolved dispute & under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, shahid afridi, shahid afridi on kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vitamin D supplements pointless for preventing heart disease, cancer, study finds

Vitamin D is naturally found in foods including milk, eggs and fatty fish, but many foods are now fortified with it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 10 signs you could be a sex addict

Experts at the University of Minnesota found 1 in 10 men and 1 in 14 women suffer distress because they cannot control their sexual feelings. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's Day special: cars under Rs 10 lakh that offer ISOFIX child seat anchors

Of late, safety has gained importance as a crucial feature for Indian car buyers.
 

Book Review: Dr Madhu Vajpayee’s I Owed You One is all about human nature

Written in a lucid manner, though trying at times, I Owed You One is a tale of words given and discarded, of promises made and commitments honoured, of love and triumphs and of holding on and letting go, in the life of a man.
 

DeepVeer wedding: All details you want to know about their Konkani marriage

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit.
 

5 essential life skills to equip your child for the real world

Maximum brain development occurs in the first 5 years of a child’s life. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Family kills Surat man by repeatedly jumping on his chest to ward off 'evil spirits'

'Kanji Kumbhar's three sons, a daughter, his daughter-in-law and wife were arrested for allegedly killing him while performing black magic on him,' police inspector SM Joshi said. (Representational Image)

EC removes S B Shashank as Mizoram poll officer, Ashish Kundra takes charge

The Election Commission had earlier asked the Mizoram government for a panel of names to replace Shashank. (Photo: File)

Telangana polls: Police adopting multi-pronged strategy to tackle Maoist threat

As per election notification, 13 of the 119 Assembly segments have been identified as sensitive to Left-wing extremism. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM calls all-party meet ahead of 2-month Sabarimala pilgrimage season

Sabarimala temple witnessed widespread protests when it opened for monthly pujas in October and November after Supreme Court in September allowed women of all ages to enter shrine. (Photo:Thinkal Kumar)

South African President likely to be Chief Guest at Republic Day parade

India and South Africa are making efforts to develop bilateral relations in order to boost trade and investment relations. Recently, PM Modi met Ramaphosa on sidelines of BRICS summit. (Photo: Twitter | @PresidencyZA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham