Shahid Afridi slams Indian media, says Kashmir belongs to Pakistan

Karachi: After suggesting Kashmir to be independent, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi clarified on his statement saying that his comments were being ‘misconstrued’ by the Indian media.

Recently, Afridi had stressed on the importance on humanity and that humans were being killed.

“Don’t give Kashmir to Pakistan or India either. Let them be independent. Humanity is big thing. Human are being killed there (Kashmir). It hurts to see humans are being killed whatever religion they may belong,” Afridi said to ARY News.

“It hurts to see the sufferings of Kashmiris, For the sake of #Humanity #India and #Pakistan should leave #Kashmir and let the Kashmiris decide their future, we are already struggling to manage four provinces” says @SAfridiOfficial speaking to the students at British Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MKaSGYBJWe — Farid Qureshi (@faridque) November 13, 2018

However, now Afridi has gone onto say that his comments have been 'misconstrued' by the Indian media.

“My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights,” the 38-year-old tweeted.

“My clip is incomplete & out of context as what I said before that is missing.Kashmir is unresolved dispute & under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

