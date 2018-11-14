Shahid Afridi has a message for Pakistan and India about Kashmir; watch what he said

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday urged both India and Pakistan to leave Kashmir and the Kashmiris decide their own future. (Photo: AP)

Karachi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday urged both India and Pakistan to leave Kashmir and the Kashmiris decide their own future.

“Don’t give Kashmir to Pakistan or India either. Let them be independent. Humanity is big thing. Human are being killed there (Kashmir). It hurts to see humans are being killed whatever religion they may belong,” Afridi was quoted saying by ARY News during a press meet in London.

"Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has," the 38-year-old added.

“It hurts to see the sufferings of Kashmiris, For the sake of #Humanity #India and #Pakistan should leave #Kashmir and let the Kashmiris decide their future, we are already struggling to manage four provinces” says @SAfridiOfficial speaking to the students at British Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MKaSGYBJWe — Farid Qureshi (@faridque) November 13, 2018

However, Afridi’s opinions on Kashmir is nothing new. Back in April, the cricketer had tweeted on the worrisome situation at the ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?," read Afridi's tweet.