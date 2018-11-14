search on deccanchronicle.com
Shahid Afridi has a message for Pakistan and India about Kashmir; watch what he said

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 14, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Back in April, the cricketer had tweeted on the worrisome situation at the ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’.
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday urged both India and Pakistan to leave Kashmir and the Kashmiris decide their own future. (Photo: AP)
Karachi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday urged both India and Pakistan to leave Kashmir and the Kashmiris decide their own future.

“Don’t give Kashmir to Pakistan or India either. Let them be independent. Humanity is big thing. Human are being killed there (Kashmir). It hurts to see humans are being killed whatever religion they may belong,” Afridi was quoted saying by ARY News during a press meet in London.

 

"Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has," the 38-year-old added.

However, Afridi’s opinions on Kashmir is nothing new. Back in April, the cricketer had tweeted on the worrisome situation at the ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?," read Afridi's tweet.

