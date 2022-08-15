  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2022 KTR gives three &lsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR gives three ‘I’s mantra for national growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
KTR, who is the Sircilla MLA, hoisted the National Flag at the Government Junior College grounds in the district. (Photo: KTR)
 KTR, who is the Sircilla MLA, hoisted the National Flag at the Government Junior College grounds in the district. (Photo: KTR)

Karimnagar: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao stressed the importance of three ‘I’s — innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth — to turn India into a developed country at the 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Rao, who is the Sircilla MLA, hoisted the National Flag at the Government Junior College grounds in the district.

As part of the festivities, the minister inaugurated various stalls at the Innovator Exhibition-2022, which showcased 33 innovations made by students, who interacted with the minister through a video call.

Rao said that creativity drives people to new inventions and recognising the same, the state government introduced the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme to encourage students.

“India has been recognised as the country with the largest number of young people in the world. If the youth is guided in proper directions, better results can be expected from them. With the establishment of the T-Hub, V-Hub, Agri-Hub, K-Hub and B-Hub, Telangana is becoming a major platform for several new innovations,” he said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal to sanction a mega power cluster for the district and suspend GST on handlooms.

Earlier in the day, Rao’s vehicle was damaged and he reached the venue late due to an ankle injury he is recovering from. After the flag hoisting and a speech, he took a seat and distributed prizes to winners of various events.

Zilla Parishad chairperson N. Aruna, district collector Anurag Jayanti, superintendent of police Rahul Hegde, additional collectors B. Satya Prasad and Khimya Naik, innovation cell chief officer Dr Shanta Thoutam, general manager of industries department K. Upendar Rao, district education officer D. Radhakishan and district supply officer V. Anjaneyulu attended the event.

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, 75th independence day, rajanna sircilla, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

KTR asks Modi if he will cancel welfare schemes
TRS leaders want KTR as bypoll in-charge in Munugode
KTR takes a dig at Sitharaman over inflation

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

The videos feature Vigneshwar Reddy who belongs to the TRS firing off the weapon with his cousin Vikram at a farmhouse located at Nazdik Singaram village of Yacharam police limits. — DC Image

TRS leader, cousin fire in the air at farmhouse

Hydeabad police chief C.V. Anand unfurls the Tricolour flag at the new Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC

C V Anand hoists national flag at ICCC

Justice Bhuyan (in picture) pointed out that close to 2.40 lakh cases were pending in the High Court and steps are being taken to tackle the challenge on a priority basis. As part of their ongoing expansion, six more judges will be sworn in on Tuesday, he said. — DC Image

Virtual court proceedings here to stay, avers Justice Bhuyan



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi urges youth to dedicate next 25 years for nation's development

Prime minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

LoC check strict but ultras seep in: Army

J&K’s DGP has said that the counter-infiltration grid was made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders, but Pakistan’s “conspiracies” have not stopped yet. (AFP)

World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)

President hails reform, welfare balance, democratic model

President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->