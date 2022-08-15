KTR gives three ‘I’s mantra for national growth

KTR, who is the Sircilla MLA, hoisted the National Flag at the Government Junior College grounds in the district. (Photo: KTR)

Karimnagar: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao stressed the importance of three ‘I’s — innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth — to turn India into a developed country at the 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Rao, who is the Sircilla MLA, hoisted the National Flag at the Government Junior College grounds in the district.

As part of the festivities, the minister inaugurated various stalls at the Innovator Exhibition-2022, which showcased 33 innovations made by students, who interacted with the minister through a video call.

Rao said that creativity drives people to new inventions and recognising the same, the state government introduced the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme to encourage students.

“India has been recognised as the country with the largest number of young people in the world. If the youth is guided in proper directions, better results can be expected from them. With the establishment of the T-Hub, V-Hub, Agri-Hub, K-Hub and B-Hub, Telangana is becoming a major platform for several new innovations,” he said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal to sanction a mega power cluster for the district and suspend GST on handlooms.

Earlier in the day, Rao’s vehicle was damaged and he reached the venue late due to an ankle injury he is recovering from. After the flag hoisting and a speech, he took a seat and distributed prizes to winners of various events.

Zilla Parishad chairperson N. Aruna, district collector Anurag Jayanti, superintendent of police Rahul Hegde, additional collectors B. Satya Prasad and Khimya Naik, innovation cell chief officer Dr Shanta Thoutam, general manager of industries department K. Upendar Rao, district education officer D. Radhakishan and district supply officer V. Anjaneyulu attended the event.