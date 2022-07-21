Telangana among top 10 start-up job creators

The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Wednesday was a proud day for Telangana in the Parliament, as it figured among the top 10 states and Union territories in job creation through start-ups and launching start-ups, according to the data tabled by the Centre.

In terms of job creation, Telangana ranked seventh, while it ranked eighth for the launch of new start-ups recognised by the Union commerce ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period.

For job creation, Maharashtra topped the country by creating 1,46,132 jobs, followed by Karnataka (1,03,541), Delhi (87,643), Uttar Pradesh (67,694), Gujarat (51,193) and Haryana (48,843).

Maharashtra led the way in start-up launches as well, with 13,519 launches coming up in the given period, followed by Karnataka (8,881), Delhi (8,636), Uttar Pradesh (6,654), Gujarat (4,920), Haryana (3,985) and Tamil Nadu (3,953).

Telangana recently became home to the world's largest innovation centre (T-Hub 2.0), which was set up by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to encourage start-ups in the state.

The data showed that there has been a consistent increase in the number of start-ups in Telangana since 2016. The annual figures stood at 20, 312, 501, 596, 802, 987 and 657 for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (up to June 30).

In the rankings released by the Centre's DPIIT early this month, Telangana was the ‘top performer’ for developing a strong start-up ecosystem in the state.

Telangana also ranked fourth for performance in the India Innovation Index report released by NITI Aayog under the major states category. Three start-ups from Telangana won the National Startup Awards 2020.