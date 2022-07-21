  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2022 Telangana among top ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana among top 10 start-up job creators

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2022, 3:36 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 7:12 am IST
The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period. — Representational Image/DC
  The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Wednesday was a proud day for Telangana in the Parliament, as it figured among the top 10 states and Union territories in job creation through start-ups and launching start-ups, according to the data tabled by the Centre.

In terms of job creation, Telangana ranked seventh, while it ranked eighth for the launch of new start-ups recognised by the Union commerce ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The data tabled by the minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash showed that Telangana created 44,649 jobs through start-ups from 2016 to June 2022. As many as 3,875 new start-ups also came up in Telangana during the same period.

For job creation, Maharashtra topped the country by creating 1,46,132 jobs, followed by Karnataka (1,03,541), Delhi (87,643), Uttar Pradesh (67,694), Gujarat (51,193) and Haryana (48,843).

Maharashtra led the way in start-up launches as well, with 13,519 launches coming up in the given period, followed by Karnataka (8,881), Delhi (8,636), Uttar Pradesh (6,654), Gujarat (4,920), Haryana (3,985) and Tamil Nadu (3,953).

Telangana recently became home to the world's largest innovation centre (T-Hub 2.0), which was set up by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to encourage start-ups in the state.

The data showed that there has been a consistent increase in the number of start-ups in Telangana since 2016. The annual figures stood at 20, 312, 501, 596, 802, 987 and 657 for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (up to June 30).

In the rankings released by the Centre's DPIIT early this month, Telangana was the ‘top performer’ for developing a strong start-up ecosystem in the state.

Telangana also ranked fourth for performance in the India Innovation Index report released by NITI Aayog under the major states category. Three start-ups from Telangana won the National Startup Awards 2020.

...
Tags: startups, t-hub 2.0
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress workers shout slogans as they gather at the AICC headquarters to express their solidarity with the party President Sonia Gandhi is appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Kerala-Centre face-off on GST: FM says no tax should be levied on common man's items

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI)

India's new President to be declared today

News

Woman’s suicide bid thwarted



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Zubair released from Tihar after SC grants bail

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair(Right). (ANI)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->