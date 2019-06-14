News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

No force on language: The Southern Railways, on Friday, has scrapped the order which read that official communication between the Divisional Control Office and the Station Masters should be either in Hindi or English. According to the railways, the order, issued on Wednesday, was to prevent “either side not understanding what is being said”.

Doctor's strike: In the light of the recent assault on doctors in Kolkata, doctors across the nation have joined nationwide protest on Friday to demand protection for doctors. The Indian Medical Association has now called for a nationwide strike protesting the attack on a doctor in Kolkata. The proposed strike is to happen on Monday, June 17.

Aditya Thackeray new Maha CM: In a major shift from the acts of his ascendants, who believed in being part of active politics but not electoral politics, the chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Aaditya Thackeray may contest the legislative assembly elections due later this year and the party may project him for the position of chief minister.

Corruption in the NRC: Two officials involved in updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam were arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting bribe to enter the name of an applicant in the final draft in the NRC. A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption nabbed Syed Shahjahan, a field level officer in the act of accepting the bribe and Rahul Parasar, 27, an assistant local registrar of citizen registration, both of whom were posted at an NRC centre in Dispur locality of Guwahati.

PM hits out at Pakistan: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, PM Modi said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace. PM Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of the SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism. "India stood for a terrorism-free society," PM said.

ISRO on space station: Eminent space scientist G Madhavan Nair on Friday described the ISRO's proposed space station as the "most-exciting" project and said it would help India maintain leadership position in space arena.

Tariff battle: After extending the deadline for several times, India has decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and pulses, with effect from June 16, sources said. A notification with this regard will be issued by the finance ministry soon, they added.

Kumaraswamy consolidates: Amidst coalitions troubles and decimation of the ruling combine in elections, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday expanded his Cabinet by inducting two JD(U) MLAs of his party. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to R Shankar and H Nagesh at the Raj Bhavan where deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and others were also present.

JEE Advanced results: IIT Roorkee announced JEE Advanced Results on Friday. The exam was conducted on 27th May 2019. As per the results, Kartikey Gupta is the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam. The website, however, cannot be accessed by all due to the traffic directed towards it.

India at SCO: Funze restaurant in Bishkek hosted the global leaders for dinner on Thursday and anticipated a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as the two leaders sat across the table but nothing happened

Mamata on "abusive" doctors: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the protesting junior doctors of Kolkata's SSKM Hospital of verbally abusing her during her visit. Mamata Banerjee was at the state-run hospital on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the wake of disruption of medical services across the state. She said there were outsiders present among the agitating SSKM hospital doctors, who "abused" her.

Suspects of Sri Lanka bombing repatriated: Five suspects linked to the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka have been repatriated from the UAE, police said on Friday. The suspects also include Mohamed Milhan, a prominent member of the banned terror outfit National Thawheed Jamath (NTJ) that was responsible for the attacks. Milhan was also listed as a terror suspect in the Intelligence warnings issued before the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Modi and Ghani: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani that India will support Afghanistan to ensure that a "legitimate government is chosen through the democratic process", said sources on Thursday. Modi who held a bilateral meeting with Ghani on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here promised that India will fulfil all expectations of Afghanistan.

