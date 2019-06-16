Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Rohit smashes 50 as India puts up opening stand
 
Nation Other News 16 Jun 2019 Referring to Balakot ...
Nation, In Other News

Referring to Balakot strike, Sena warns AIMIM for ruckus in Aurangabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
AIMIM corporators created a ruckus in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP.
“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. (Photo: ANI)
 “The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Ruckus created by the corporators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will be dealt in a similar fashion as Pakistan was dealt by India after terror attacks, read Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna on Saturday.

The editorial was written after the AIMIM corporators created a ruckus on Thursday in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP of Aurangabad.

 

“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted.

Referring to the loss of the Aurangabad parliamentary seat, which the Shiv Sena held for three decades, the editorial read, “One accidental defeat with a small margin from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha does not make Hindus impotent in Sambhaji Nagar (Sena’s preferred name for Aurangabad). Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an attack on terrorists in Pakistan by breaking into their homes, we are capable of launching a similar attack. Hindus have wrists strong enough to clobber Aurangzeb’s progeny in Aurangabad within Sambhaji Nagar.”

“This should be a warning for those rubbing Hindus the wrong way”, the editorial stated. The editorial was titled, ‘Sambhaji Nagaraat haidos suru, tar gharaat ghusun maru (Turmoil in Sambhaji Nagar, will break into homes and hit), the Sena said.

“What is Jaleel and his party’s contribution for Aurangabad?”, asked the Sena recalling that AIMIM corporators had opposed the proposals to offer condolences to Balasaheb Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee following their deaths.

“It is sedition to congratulate those who take stands against the nation,” the editorial stated.

The electoral loss in Aurangabad was “strange” when there was a Hindutva wave across India, the editorial said. The saffron party was defeated on account of a party rebel, The Indian Express reported.

Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire, a four-term MP, was defeated by Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM by 4,492 votes.

...
Tags: aurangabad, shiv sena, imtiaz jaleel, aimim
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)

Anand Bhaskar Rapolu proposes to declare Kalam's birthday as National Students Day

The NIA had registered a case in May, 2017 against terrorists belonging to Jammat ud Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in the state for raising, receiving and collecting funds to fuel separatist and terrorist activities and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir Valley and for waging war against India. (Photo: Representational)

Kashmiri separatist leaders used foreign funds for personal gains: NIA

The FATF continuing Pakistan in the ‘Gray’ list means its downgrading by IMF, World Bank, ADB, EU and also a reduction in risk rating by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan fails to fulfil 25 of 27 action points given by terror finance watchdog

Thackeray further said that his party has requested the Central government to bring an ordinance for the purpose of construction of the temple. (Photo: File)

No one can stop Modi-led govt from building Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

We accept all demands, return to work: Mamata tells doctors

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya on high alert following intelligence inputs

Anil Kumar Sisodia, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army rescues 81 tourists stranded in Ladakh

Rescued tourists wrote thanksgiving messages for the Indian Army during their stay at the camps. (Photo: ANI)

3 officers, 2 jawans shot dead by Naxals in Jharkhand

The incident allegedly took place when the policemen were patrolling a local market in Saraikela district yesterday. (PH

HRD ministry conducts introductory meet, absentees strictly warned

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham