Nation, Current Affairs

Water crisis deepens in TN, soaring termperatuers adds to woes

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
'For drinking and cooking, we have to buy water from the shops,' a local said.
'We have to stand in a queue for hours under this scorching heat to fetch some water as borewells in the area have gone dry. This is for the third time in a row that Chennai is facing a severe water crisis,' the local also said. (Photo: ANI)
 'We have to stand in a queue for hours under this scorching heat to fetch some water as borewells in the area have gone dry. This is for the third time in a row that Chennai is facing a severe water crisis,' the local also said.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months after Chennai's Porur Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level. Moreover, with mercury soaring in the region, there seems to be no respite for perturbed locals here.

In Chennai, locals installed hand-pumps near Marina Beach to extract groundwater to manage their daily needs. However, the water, residents say, is of a compromised quality owing to pollutants, thereby forcing them to buy packaged water from shops for consumption.

 

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "We have to stand in a queue for hours under this scorching heat to fetch some water as borewells in the area have gone dry. This is for the third time in a row that Chennai is facing a severe water crisis."

"Most of the time, the water we get from these hand pumps can't be used for drinking as it stinks. For drinking and cooking, we have to buy water from the shops," she added.

Earlier this week, DMK leaders had slammed the AIADMK government in the state for its inability to solve the impending water crisis in the state.

While responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the government is looking into the issue and required arrangements will be made.

Tags: water shortage, chennai, tamil nadu, cm palaniswami, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


