Nation, Current Affairs

No culprit will be spared: PM Modi amid anger over Kathua, Unnao rape cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
PM Modi said, 'Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society.'
'Our daughters will definitely get justice,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 'Our daughters will definitely get justice,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: In comments being seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first public response over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, which sparked nationwide outrage, the prime minister assured that the culprits will not be spared.

Addressing the inauguration of Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it."  

 

"I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," the prime minister added.

Tags: kathua rape case, unnao rape case, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




