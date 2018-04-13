search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul, Priyanka hold midnight march for justice in Kathua, Unnao rape cases

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Rahul Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said it's time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child). (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to the India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday night to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it's time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).

Amid slogans against the BJP and the Prime Minister during the march, Rahul Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety.

 

Gandhi was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra and also their children, besides scores of Congress leaders, party workers and others, who were seen shouting slogans, carrying candles and some even placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir while demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of two heinous gangrapes -- one in Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) and the other in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir).

"We are here against crimes being committed against women, against rapes, violence and murder and the government must act on this. This is a national issue and not a political one," Rahul Gandhi said at the march in the heart of the national capital.

"This is about our women. Thousands are present here including the common people and people from all parties. This situation is such today that one after another incident of murder, rape and violence is taking place in various parts of the country. We are standing here against that and we want the government to act," he said.

Amid slogans being raised against the government at the protest march, Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety and help them live in peace.

On the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, Gandhi said it was the right slogan and the Prime Minister must start work on 'Beti Bachao'.
"Today, India's women are afraid of coming out in public. Women and girls are being killed and raped. We want that the government should resolve this issue so that the Indian women can come out on the roads and live a life free of fear.

"This is a national issue and not a political one. It concerns our women. People of all parties, common people and women are here. I only want to say that the government should do something about the plight of women and the crimes against them," he said.

Several people were seen having brought their children as well, but at times, the chaotic crowd appeared getting out of control and Priyanka Vadra was shoved by some, prompting her to ask people to maintain calm and remember the "cause" for which they had come there.

Her husband Robert Vadra said the country needs a change where women could feel safe.

Some Congress leaders asked the people in the march to keep it a "silent" protest, even as a few were seen taking selfies as well.

The Congress leaders present at the protest march to the India Gate, which in the past has seen a huge protest in the Nirbhaya rape case, included Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Sushmita Dev, Haroon Yusuf, Randeep Surjewala and Ambika Soni.

Azad said the Modi government was sleeping and those facing the biggest threat were the daughters of the country during the current regime.

Several Congress leaders also poked fun at the Modi government's Beti Bachao slogan, saying the daughters were not safe in the country.

Announcing the march, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted in the evening, "Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had expressed anguish and shock on the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, and attacked the BJP government in UP for failing to act against its MLA, who is an accused in the Unnao rape case of a 17-year-old girl.

"How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?" he said.

The Kathua girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house on January 10.

A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence. Jammu has been on tenterhooks since the brutal rape and murder.

Also Read: Kathua case: Meerut student travelled to J&K to rape 8-yr-old, says chargesheet

The city's bar association has opposed the action against the accused and alleged that minority Dogras were being targeted.

Rahul Gandhi joined the protest near the Man Singh Road at 11.55 pm.

The police had barricaded all the routes leading to India Gate.

DPCC President Ajay Maken said, "Atrocities are being committed against women in the country and the government is sleeping. The BJP is not only involved directly, it is also protesting in favour of the culprits and stopping law enforcement agencies from doing their job. It is a sad state of affairs."

Tags: rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, kathua rape, unnao rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




