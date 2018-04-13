search on deccanchronicle.com
India is waiting: Rahul slams PM Modi's silence on Kathua, Unnao rape cases

Published Apr 13, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
Congress chief also posed 2 questions to prime minister over issue of crime against women and children.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, which have sparked nationwide protests and outrage, and questioned PM’s silence.

Calling the prime minister’s silence as ‘unacceptable’, Rahul Gandhi said India was waiting for him to speak up.

 

Addressing PM Modi on Twitter on Friday, the Congress president posed two questions to the prime minister.

"Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women and children? 2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting," Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag "SpeakUp".

Rahul’s comments come a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua in January and for the 17-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao who was allegedly raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar in June 2017.

Rahul said that it was time for Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).

Gandhi was joined last night by his sister Priyanka, her husband Robert Vadra and scores of Congress leaders, party workers and others, some carrying candles and placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir while demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of the two incidents.

Tags: kathua rape case, unnao rape cas, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




