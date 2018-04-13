Film body revokes ban on Telugu Actress Sri Reddy who alleged sexual exploitation

Telugu actress Sri Reddy created a stir by resorting to strip protest against casting couch in the Telugu Film Industry in front of the office of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on April 7. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) on Thursday lifted a ban on Telugu actress Sri Reddy who protested outside the Telugu Films Chambers of Commerce against casting couch in the Telugu film industry.

The MMA’s move comes hours after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of Sri Reddy's allegations of sexual exploitation.

MMA also announced the constituting of a Committee against Sexual Harassment which would meet once in three months.

MAA President Shivaji Raja said the committee, comprising senior actors and filmmakers of Telugu film industry, would look into the complaints of sexual harassment.

The NHRC had earlier, on Thursday, sent notices to the Telangana government and the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry over Sri Reddy's allegations.

The rights body took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the allegations raised by Sri Reddy and a lack of grievance redressal mechanism for women in the film industry.

She also questioned the Telangana government and MAA on the absence of a Committee Against Sexual Harassment.

MAA had not only dismissed her allegations but also declared that she would not be given its membership under any circumstances. It also said that action would be taken against any artiste who would share screen space with her.

Following the Commission's observation, MAA president said they had no grudge against Sri Reddy but since her allegations hurt the artistes, it was decided to impose the ban.

He said all 900 members of MAA were free to work with Sri Reddy.