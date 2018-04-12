search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Despite the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers will be proud of keeping the chasing target well within their reach. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Hosts look for solid start
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Human rights group supports Telugu actress who stripped, spoke of casting couch

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 12, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
NHRC asks Telangana govt to probe allegations of sexual exploitation and casting couch in the Telugu film industry.
Sri Reddy had stripped off her clothes in front of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office last Saturday to protest women from other parts of the country being given preference. (Facebook screengrab/Sri Reddy)
 Sri Reddy had stripped off her clothes in front of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office last Saturday to protest women from other parts of the country being given preference. (Facebook screengrab/Sri Reddy)

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday came out in support of Sri Reddy, the Telugu actress who stripped outside a film chamber office to make her complaint heard last week.

The human rights body asked the Telangana government to probe allegations of sexual exploitation and casting couch in the Telugu film industry.

 

According to a report in NDTV, the commission also appeared to have taken a dim view of how the government charged her with obscenity but hadn't acted on her complaints.

Sri Reddy had stripped off her clothes in front of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office last Saturday to protest women from other parts of the country being given preference. She had later alleged that outsiders were more willing to trade sex for movie roles.

Following the act, the MAA instructed all its 900 members not to work with her, along with withholding her membership.

"But it is nowhere mentioned, if action on the serious allegations of casting couch and sexual harassment, levelled by her, has been taken by the authorities," the NHRC said in a statement.

The human rights body further said MAA act made it look like the action taken against her was "an attempt to muzzle the voice of whistle blower".

It also observed that the reported ban on the actress from working in the film industry was "violation of her right to livelihood and live a life with dignity".

Tags: national human rights commission, telangana government, sri reddy, telugu actress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3 gets Android 8.0 Oreo update

Android’s Instant Apps helps the Nokia 3’s optimised battery to last longer by limiting background app use.
 

LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Hosts look for solid start

Despite the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers will be proud of keeping the chasing target well within their reach. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Good news! Password-free logins for Chrome and Firefox

This new WebAuth API will be activated by default for the upcoming Chrome 67 and Firefox 60 updates.
 

Man loses nose, lips and legs after a dog scratch triggered infection

Jaco, a psychiatrist who specialises in treating patients with dementia, was at work when he developed flu-like symptoms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Do you have the b**ls: Gautam Gambhir slams authorities over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Gambhir also expressed his anger over the lawyers who opposed the Kathua case. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hope for peanut allergy patients as scientists create vaccine

According to Dr O’Konek, by re-directing the immune responses, the vaccine not only suppresses the response but prevents activation of cells that would initiate allergic reactions. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bullets don’t distinguish: J&K police chief urges youth to stay off encounter sites

Nobody wants civilian deaths and the police and security forces are pained at such incidents, J&K police chief SP Vaid emphasised. (Photo: File/ANI)

Amid vandalism row, BR Ambedkar's statue found locked in cage in UP

The police said it was not aware of who had put the cage around the statue in Gaddi Chowk. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

India awaiting Hong Kong's response on Nirav Modi's arrest in PNB fraud case

'Our mission in Hong Kong has informed that Department of Justice of Hong Kong are still examining our request for provisional order of arrest of Nirav Modi. We are awaiting response,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

DCW chief to go on indefinite hunger strike, seeks death penalty for child rapists

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maliwal alleged that the government has not paid any heed in the last 2.5 years to the Commission's request to devise a system that ensures that those who rape minors are punished by death in six months time. (Photo: ANI)

Boeing joins hands with HAL, Mahindra for 'Make in India' Super Hornet fighter jet

Boeing is among the leading military aircraft producers that are likely to vie for the deal to supply 110 fighter jets to the IAF in one of the biggest such procurement in recent years globally which could be worth over USD 15 billion. (Photo: File/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham