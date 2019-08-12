News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

BJP MLA slams reservation: Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia assembly constituency, Surendra Singh, has claimed that laws to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs, and the reservation being provided to them is the reason behind the existence of casteism in today's society.

Read | Reservation, SC/ST Act keeps casteism alive: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Kerala CM lashes out for spreading rumours: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at the "negative" campaigning in social media about the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and said those who spread hate about the state are committing the most "heinous crime".

Read | ‘Heinous crime’: Kerala CM hits out at negative campaign against Relief Fund

Majority vs Minority in Kashmir: Former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed BJP for abolishing Article 370 saying that the people who don't know the 72 years of history did it (abolishing Article 370) with muscle power.

Read | People who don't know 72 years of history abolished Article 370: Chidambaram

Kerala floods: As floods wreak havoc in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while camping in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, on Monday urged people to provide relief materials to those hit by the devastating floods.

Read | Rahul calls PM, urges support for his flood-hit Kerala constituency

Indo-China relations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a crucial three-day visit to China, on Monday said that India-China relations should be a factor of stability at a time when the world is facing an uncertain situation.

Read | India, China ties should be factor of stability in uncertain world: Jaishankar

Crackdown on Ratul Puri: A bungalow valued at Rs 300 crore belonging to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, has been seized by the Income Tax Department under the anti-Benami law. Foreign funds amounting to USD 40 million have also been seized by the tax department.

Read | Bungalow, foreign funds seized by IT department in probe against Kamal Nath's nephew

CBI didn't conduct fair probe: Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

Read | CBI didn't conduct fair probe against Mulayam-Akhilesh in DA case: Petitioner to SC

Former UN man enlightens on UN: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday opposed the demand for implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir saying it is "fatuous" to revive UN resolutions after 72 years, four wars and changes to demography & territorial boundaries of PoK.

Read | Fatuous to revive implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir: Shashi Tharoor

Bureaucrat threatens cop in Tamil Nadu: A bureaucrat in Tamil Nadu abusing and threatening a police officer over devotees being allowed into a VIP enclosure at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram district, was caught on camera and the video has gone viral. The district collector reportedly hit out at the cop for allowing devotees to go through without showing passes.

Read | ‘You Are Finished’: Tamil Nadu district collector threatens cop

Athawale donates big: Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Monday announced he will give Rs 50 lakh from his MP fund for relief work in the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra.

Read | Athawale donates Rs 50 lakh from MP fund for relief work in Sangli, Kolhapur

ISRO announces another crucial step for Chandrayaan-2: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will undertake on August 14 the crucial process of trans-lunar injection to move Chandrayaan-2 from earth's orbit towards the moon, its Chairman K Sivan said on Monday.

Read | Trans-lunar injection to move Chandrayaan-2 towards moon on Aug 14: ISRO chairman

Delhi-Lahore bus cancelled: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday cancelled the Delhi-Lahore bus service as Pakistan has decided to discontinue it in the wake of India revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, said a senior official of the public transporter.

Read | After Samjhauta Express, Delhi-Lahore bus service cancelled