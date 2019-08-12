Nation Politics 12 Aug 2019 People who don' ...
People who don't know 72 years of history abolished Article 370: Chidambaram

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 8:27 am IST
The former Home Minister said he was hurt when seven parties from various states supported the scrapping of Article 370.
Chennai: Former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed BJP for abolishing Article 370 saying that the people who don't know the 72 years of history did it (abolishing Article 370) with muscle power.

"Jammu Kashmir is a part of India. There is no doubt. If there is a doubt, it's for BJP only. The people who don't know the 72 years of history, have done it (370) with muscle power," he said while speaking here.

 

The Congress leader said that several sections of Article 371 of the constitution also gave special powers to several states.

"If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it," he said here.

"I say it's true there were thousands of people gathered against the abolition of 370... tear gas...shooting. All of that is true," he said.

He questioned if people of Tamil Nadu will remain silent if the state is changed into Union Territory. "Will Tamil Nadu people be silent if Tamil Nadu State is changed into Union Territory?" he asked.

The former Home Minister said he was hurt when seven parties from various states supported the scrapping of Article 370.

"I was more hurt that seven parties supported it. TMC walked out. She speaks powerfully, but here walkout happened," he said.

