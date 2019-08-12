Nation Other News 12 Aug 2019 Fatuous to revive im ...
Nation, In Other News

Fatuous to revive implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir: Shashi Tharoor

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 6:53 pm IST
Parliament has revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday opposed the demand for implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir saying it is "fatuous" to revive UN resolutions after 72 years, four wars and changes to demography & territorial boundaries of PoK.

"For those, whether in Pakistan or UK, seeking implementation of UN Resolutions on #Kashmir, read what Res 457 of 1948 actually requires. It was adopted para by para sequentially, not as a whole, & it was announced at the time its obligations were to be implemented in sequence," he tweeted.

 

"First, Pakistan had to secure the withdrawal of all tribesmen & Pakistani nationals, language reflecting its claim that its own troops were not involved. Second, India would move in to POK &"progressively reduce" its forces in J&K to minimum required for maintaining law &order," Tharoor said in another tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, he said: "Third, India had to involve all major political parties in the state govt at ministerial level, arrange the return of refugees, release political prisoners & appoint a Plebiscite Administrator nominated by the @UN, who would ensure a free &impartial plebiscite on J&K's future."
 

Thaoor said it is fatuous to revive UN resolutions after 72 years, four wars and changes to demography & territorial boundaries of POK.

"It was Pakistan's refusal, not India's, to fulfil the first condition of its own withdrawal that rendered the resolution infructuous. To even seek to revive it after 72 years, four wars, exodus of Pandits & changes to demography & territorial boundaries of POK, is fatuous," he tweeted.

Tharoor's tweetfollows remarks of Leader of UK's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn who said that the situation in Kashmir is "deeply disturbing" sought implementation of UN resolutions (on Kashmir).

"The situation in Kashmir is deeply disturbing. Human rights abuses taking place are unacceptable. The rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and UN resolutions implemented."

Parliament has revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

...
